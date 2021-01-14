Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis

U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock will on Thursday urge Washington to reverse a plan to designate Yemen's Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, warning the move would push the country into a "famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years." In prepared remarks for a briefing of the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters, Lowcock will tell the 15-member body that a U.S. plan to issue licenses and exemptions to allow aid agencies to continue working will not prevent a famine in Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports. "What would prevent it?

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 06:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 06:00 IST
U.N. aid chief to urge U.S. to reverse plan to blacklist Yemen's Houthis

U.N. aid chief Mark Lowcock will on Thursday urge Washington to reverse a plan to designate Yemen's Houthis a foreign terrorist organization, warning the move would push the country into a "famine on a scale that we have not seen for nearly 40 years." In prepared remarks for a briefing of the U.N. Security Council, seen by Reuters, Lowcock will tell the 15-member body that a U.S. plan to issue licenses and exemptions to allow aid agencies to continue working will not prevent a famine in Yemen, which relies almost solely on imports.

"What would prevent it? A reversal of the (U.S.) decision," Lowcock will say. "Aid agencies cannot – they simply cannot - replace the commercial import system." "The data show that 16 million people will go hungry this year. Already, about 50,000 people are essentially starving to death in what is essentially a small famine. Another 5 million are just one step behind them," Lowcock will say.

While the United Nations and aid groups help about a third of Yemen's 28 million people, Lowcock will stress commercial imports are key to ensuring millions more have access to food. "Yemen imports 90% of its food. Nearly all that food is brought in through commercial channels. Aid agencies give people vouchers or cash to buy commercially imported food in the market," Lowcock will say.

The United Nations describes Yemen as the world's largest humanitarian crisis, with 80% of the people in need of aid. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the move against the Iran-aligned Houthis on Sunday. It will come into effect on Jan. 19, the last full day in office of President Donald Trump's administration.

"Already, Yemenis are crowding into to markets and shops to stockpile whatever they can afford. Families are terrified that no more food or other supplies will make it into the country," Lowcock will say. "The Yemeni companies who bring in most of the food are using words like 'disaster', 'havoc', and 'unimaginable' when they describe to us what they fear is coming," he will say.

President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20. The designation could be revoked by Biden's Secretary of State. The designation freezes any U.S.-related assets of the Houthis, bans Americans from doing business with them and makes it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement.

"Some suppliers, banks, shippers and insurers are ringing up their Yemeni partners and saying they now plan to walk away from Yemen altogether," Lowcock will say. "They say the risks are too high. They fear being accidentally or otherwise caught up in U.S. regulatory action." Pompeo said the U.S. Treasury would provide licenses for some humanitarian activities and for some transactions related to critical commodities such as food and medicine.

"Aid agencies have no confirmed details on how they will work or what activities will be eligible. The details apparently won't be ready until the day that the designation takes force," Lowcock will say, adding that the measures "will not solve the problem." "It is not humanitarian agencies who are importing most of the food," he will say.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

REUTERS NEXT-Unilever 'strongly encourages' workers to get COVID vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Google Workspace admins can now manually block devices with basic management

Google has added the ability for admins to manually block or unblock mobile apps from accessing their organizations Google Workspace data on Android and iOS devices with basic mobile management.Previously, basic management allowed admins to...

Twitter CEO says banning Trump was right decision but sets dangerous precedent

Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that banning President Donald Trump from its social media platform after last weeks violence at the U.S. Capitol was the right decision, but said it sets a dangerous precedent. San F...

Trump bolsters ban on U.S. investments in China

President Donald Trump has signed an order strengthening a November ban on U.S. investments in alleged Chinese military companies, the White House said on Wednesday, curbing Chinese access to U.S. capital markets days before he leaves offic...

Cricket-Harris to replace Pucovski in Australia team for fourth test

Australia opening batsman Will Pucovski has failed to recover from a shoulder injury in time for the decisive fourth test against India and will be replaced by Marcus Harris, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday.Harris will be the only change...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021