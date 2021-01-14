Left Menu
Datamatics sets up paperless digital workplace for UTI MF

Datamatics Global Services has implemented its digital workplace solution for UTI Mutual Fund, one of India's biggest mutual fund companies.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:06 IST
Datamatics sets up paperless digital workplace for UTI MF
The company has major delivery centres in India, the United States and Philippines with an employee base of 10,000. Image Credit: ANI

Datamatics Global Services has implemented its digital workplace solution for UTI Mutual Fund, one of India's biggest mutual fund companies. It involves digitising two of their critical processes for seamless flow of information, higher transparency and agility across multiple offices.

UTI Mutual Fund has more than 160 financial centres across India with over 51,000 mutual fund distributors. The Datamatics solution will provide its ability to swiftly track and access documents digitally, resulting in faster decision-making process and better customer experience. It will allow multiple stakeholders to access files remotely and get a real-time update on the status of the file movement.

Datamatics digital workplace can be customised and tailored to suit a wide set of business requirements including snail mail tracking and file management, digital office automation and records management towards a remote collaborative workspace. It enables enterprises to embrace an immensely agile, safe, and scalable future-proof business model for supporting remote operations or work from home culture, the company said in a statement.

Datamatics' portfolio of service offerings spans across information technology services, business process management, engineering services, big data and analytics all powered by artificial intelligence. The company services over 500 customers globally across banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, international organisations, media and publishing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

