Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wipro shares tumble over 6 pc on profit booking

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 11:22 IST
Wipro shares tumble over 6 pc on profit booking
Wipro Logo Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Wipro on Thursday declined over 6 per cent as investors booked profits at higher levels.

The stock after opening on a weak note, further tumbled 6 per cent to Rs 431 as the trade progressed on the BSE.

At the NSE, it plunged 6.31 per cent to Rs 430.

IT services major Wipro on Wednesday posted nearly 21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said the demand environment is improving steadily.

The net profit attributable to shareholders in the year-ago period was at Rs 2,455.9 crore, Wipro said in a regulatory filing.

The company logged 3.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in IT services revenue, the ''highest in 36 quarters''.

Overall, the revenue from operations grew nearly 1.3 per cent to Rs 15,670 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

This translates into a sequential growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for the March quarter, and the company said the outlook reflects the current demand environment and strength of its new and improved operating model.

''Last year, we witnessed some very unprecedented times and now with improved vaccine prospects, we are filled with optimism for 2021. We are very hopeful that it will be a better year for the society, for businesses, our clients, and for us,'' Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte said at an earnings call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Infosys shares decline 5 pc after earnings

Shares of Infosys on Thursday early trade dropped 5 per cent even after the company posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21. The stock plunged ...

EXPLAINER-What's behind varying efficacy data for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine?

New efficacy data from Brazil on Sinovacs COVID-19 vaccine, for which there are now four widely different success rates, raised more questions than answers, as many developing countries pin their hopes on the CoronaVac to end the pandemic. ...

An Exceptional Year Of Organizational Evolution For T&T Group: An Update from its HR and Administration Head

NOIDA, India, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Regardless of the critical period of retrenchment our organization - like many others - was going through, we ensured that we shed none of our valuable staff and that each of our diligent employees ...

HP Police seizes 111 kg of charas in Kullu district

Over 100 kilograms of charas has been seized in Himachal Pradeshs Kullu district, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said on Thursday.In an official statement, he said that the seizure of 111 kilograms of the contraband is one of the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021