Milind Pant, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Edward Knight join USIBC Board as vice chairs

The US-India Business Council is a vital link between the two business communities and a proven facilitator of a productive dialogue between the US and Indian Governments, Knight said.Mazumdar-Shaw said, I am honoured to serve as a Vice Chair at the USIBC Board of Directors.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:04 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Three top corporate leaders, including Milind Pant, CEO of Amway and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon, have joined the 2021 Global Board of Directors of US India Business Council (USIBC) as vice chairs.

Besides Pant and Mazumdar-Shaw, Edward Knight, vice chair, Nasdaq has also been inducted in the leadership team of the leading business advocacy organisation.

The induction of three top corporate leaders strengthens the USIBC's leadership team as the Council engages a new US administration and advocates for stronger US-India commercial ties in an increasingly complex world.

As vice chairs, Pant, Mazumdar-Shaw and Knight will work with USIBC president Nisha Biswal and the Council's policy directors to elevate priorities in critical sectors and lead meetings between industry and government, the USIBC said in a statement.

''I'm pleased to see the US-India Business Council elevate as Vice Chairs these captains of industry and forward-thinking business leaders," said Vijay Advani, USIBC Board of Directors chairman and executive chairman, Nuveen.

"Their perspectives will be invaluable as USIBC charts a path forward in the post-pandemic era and continues its work to deepen the US-India partnership," he said.

Honoured to step into this new role as a vice chair for the US-India Business Council's Board of Directors, Pant said that during his time at Amway, he had greatly valued the USIBC and its role in helping American companies operating in India.

"I look forward to the continued engagement in strengthening the US-India bilateral relationship in this role," he said.

They will work to amplify the voice of industry on international trade and investment issues and emphasise the critical role that businesses can play in strengthening democratic institutions and combatting the global pandemic, the statement said.

"As the world recovers from the global pandemic, the economic relationship between the United States and India has never been more important to Nasdaq and its listed companies. The US-India Business Council is a vital link between the two business communities and a proven facilitator of a productive dialogue between the US and Indian Governments," Knight said.

Mazumdar-Shaw said, "I am honoured to serve as a Vice Chair at the USIBC Board of Directors. USIBC has been committed to enhancing US-India bilateral trade and in my new role, I look forward to forging collaborative initiatives in Pharma & Healthcare in the area of research, innovation and skill development between our two nations." The pandemic has provided a unique opportunity for robust engagement between the two nations that can lead to knowledge sharing in digital healthcare, medical technologies and IP-led drug and vaccine innovation to deliver healthcare solutions that can boost mutually beneficial bilateral trade, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

