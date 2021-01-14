Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC's Rs 5,000 cr bond issue for individual buyers opens on Friday; more to follow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 14:10 IST
PFC's Rs 5,000 cr bond issue for individual buyers opens on Friday; more to follow
Representative image

State-owned Power Finance Corporation(PFC) on Thursday announced the launch of its maiden taxable bond issue of Rs 5,000 crore for individual buyers that will open on January 15, and said it would come out with more such issues going forward.

PFC is planning to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds (NCDs) in two tranches. The first tranche of Rs 5,000 crore will open for subscription on January 15 and close on January 29.

Talking to reporters in a press conference to announce the launch of the bond issue, PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon said the company is bringing the issue on diversification basis and it would like to do it again going forward.

About raising the entire Rs 10,000 crore during this fiscal only, Dhillon said it would be done based on response to the issue of the first tranche.

PFC had previously sold tax-free infrastructure bonds to retail investors and this would be its maiden taxable issuance to individual buyers.

Dhillon also said the company has raised Rs 67,000 crore during this fiscal against the overall borrowing plan of Rs 1.18 lakh crore for 2020-21. These bonds would be listed on BSE. In case of oversubscription of the issue, the bonds would be allotted proportionately.

The proceeds of the issue would be used for onward lending, financing / refinancing the existing indebtedness of the company, debt servicing (payment of interest and/or repayment/prepayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company), and general corporate purposes.

At least 75 per cent of the proceeds would go towards onward lending and financing/refinancing of existing debt.

Secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 will be available for subscription in lots of 10 NCDs. The issue is open for four categories of investors – institutional, non-institutional, high net worth individuals, and retail individual investors. It however is not open to minors without a guardian name, foreign nationals, persons resident outside India, foreign institutional investors, foreign portfolio investors, NRIs, qualified foreign investors, overseas corporate bodies, and foreign venture capital funds. The bonds are being offered in four tenors - 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 15 years. The interest rate for institutional and non-institutional investors will be 4.65 per cent, 5.65 per cent, and 6.78-6.95 per cent, respectively for bonds of 3, 5, and 15-year tenure. The 10-year bond for these set of investors will fetch 6.53 to 6.80 per cent interest. The interest for high net worth individuals and retail individual investors would be 4.80 per cent, 5.80 per cent, and 6.97-7.15 per cent for bonds of 3, 5, and 15-year tenure. The 10-year bonds for this set of investors will fetch 6.78 to 7 per cent interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Oppn blasts Vijayan on gold smuggling case; CM's tit-for-tat reply in Assembly

The Congress-led UDFopposition on Wednesday lashed out at Kerala Chief MinisterPinarayi Vijayan over the controversial gold smuggling caseand staged a walkout in the assembly as their demand fordiscussion over the issue was rejected by the ...

No spread of bird flu in poultry in Delhi, all samples taken from Ghazipur market negative: Official

Bird flu has not spread among chickens in Delhi, an official said on Thursday after all the 100 samples taken from Asias largest poultry market in Ghazipur tested negative.The results come a day after civic authorities imposed a temporary b...

Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws

Bhartiya Kisan Union president Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Thursday said he is recusing himself from the panel.Mann said he is thankful to the apex court fo...

NCDEX to re-launch steel futures contract on Jan 18

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange NCDEX will relaunch steel futures contract on January 18, re-entering the non-agri space and expanding its bouquet of derivative products. The contracts will initially be available for months ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021