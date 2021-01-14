Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,838-cr highway project from NHAI in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 15:02 IST
Adani Enterprises wins Rs 1,838-cr highway project from NHAI in Kerala
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,838-crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kerala.

The project, under hybrid annuity mode (HAM), is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojna.

''Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for...road project in the state of Kerala,'' the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The 40.80-km project pertains to six-laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section of NH-17 (New NH-66) in Kerala, the company said, adding that the bid project cost is Rs 1,838 crore.

It said AEL would continue to evaluate and bid for attractive opportunities in transport sector which generate value for stakeholders.

''The Group would use its immense expertise and experience of setting up complex and mammoth infrastructure projects in record time and to world class quality,'' it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kiwi Sophie Devine smashes fastest century in women's T20

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine struck the fastest womens T20 century on Thursday, reaching the ton in just 36 balls in the ongoing domestic Super Smash tournament. Devine, who had completed her 14-day mandatory quarantine only four days ...

WRAPUP 1-Bitter Senate impeachment trial of Trump could bog down Biden's first days

The second impeachment of President Donald Trump by the U.S. House of Representatives, for inciting last weeks deadly rampage at the Capitol, could set off a bitter Senate fight that entangles the early days of President-elect Joe Bidens te...

Bird Flu: Delhi CM issues directions to open Ghazipur poultry market after samples test negative

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday issued directions to open the Ghazipur poultry market after all 100 samples collected from there tested negative for bird flu.Samples taken from poultry markets have tested negative with resp...

UK believes Scottish-EU fishing woes are teething problems, minister says

Britain believes post-Brexit customs delays that have prevented Scottish fishermen exporting goods to European market are teething problems and the government is working to resolve them, food and environment minister George Eustice said. Eu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021