Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. President Donald Trump's administration hit France with tariff duties on wine after failing to resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies with the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 16:47 IST
REUTERS NEXT-France's Le Maire: resolving trade sanctions is my priority for Biden administration
US President-elect Joe Biden Image Credit: ANI

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that resolving trade sanctions was his priority with the incoming U.S. administration in order to keep a trade war from adding to the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration hit France with tariff duties on wine after failing to resolve a 16-year dispute over aircraft subsidies with the European Union. It also threatened to impose tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other imports over Paris' digital service tax on big internet companies. "The consequences of trade sanctions on our economy are very negative and very detrimental. We already have the pandemic crisis," Le Maire said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

"We should not add any kind of difficulties to this very difficult economic situation. A trade war is not in the interests of the U.S. and not in the interest of Europe." Le Maire said that he had received no "initial signals" from the Biden administration about how it would deal with trade, but that he hoped to visit Washington in February.

If the Biden administration gives its support, Le Maire said stalled talks among nearly 140 countries to rewrite the rules of international taxation could be revived at the OECD and wrapped up within six months. Trade tensions with Washington have added to the clouds hanging over the French economy in the last year, as it was already struggling with its deepest downturn since World War II.

The U.S. government this week began collecting new duties on certain non-sparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France, adding to the pressure on the economy as it struggles with a slow start to its vaccination programme. Despite a weak start to the year, Le Maire said that his forecast for 6% growth in 2021 remained within reach and that he was confident of a strong recovery in the second half of the year.

But he added: "We have to remain humble and cautious because we have been fooled by the virus many times." The minister said he was not worried about the initially slow roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine in France. For more coverage from the Reuters Next conference please click here or www.reuters.com/business/reuters-next To watch Reuters Next live, visit https://www.reutersevents.com/events/next/register.php

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 525,723, death toll reaches 7,849

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 14 ANIXinhua Bangladesh recorded 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 525,723 with 7,849 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The o...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India entry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the companys plans to enter the Indian market, within days of the electric vehicle maker registering its arm in the country.As promised, Musk tweeted in response to a thread linked to a blog that analysed h...

Emergency Response Support System comes up in J-K

Police on Thursday informed people to use the Emergency Response Support System ERSS to address emergencies of citizens. The ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, email, panic SOS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021