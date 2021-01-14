Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jeffrey Archer signs 3-book deal with HarperCollins

British author Jeffrey Archer has left Pan Macmillan and signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins, with the first book to be published this autumn.The deal was negotiated by CEO Charlie Redmayne, managing director Kate Elton, and executive publisher Kimberley Young, with James Archer and Alan Mitchell from Mitchell Rights Management, HarperCollins announced on Thursday.Over the course of his career, spanning nearly 50 years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 17:05 IST
Jeffrey Archer signs 3-book deal with HarperCollins

British author Jeffrey Archer has left Pan Macmillan and signed a three-book deal with HarperCollins, with the first book to be published this autumn.

The deal was negotiated by CEO Charlie Redmayne, managing director Kate Elton, and executive publisher Kimberley Young, with James Archer and Alan Mitchell from Mitchell Rights Management, HarperCollins announced on Thursday.

Over the course of his career, spanning nearly 50 years, Archer has published over 37 titles and sold over 275 million copies around the world. His books have been published in 97 countries and more than 33 languages.

''Over My Dead Body'' is part of his ''William Warwick series'' and will be the first to be published by HarperCollins simultaneously across its English language markets later this year.

Archer says he has had 18 ''wonderful years with Pan Macmillan, whose outstanding team I've been proud'' to work with.

''However, after completing my contract with them, I am delighted and excited to be returning to HarperCollins, who successfully published me for so many years. I'm looking forward to them joining me on William Warwick's next stage of his journey, from inspector to commissioner,'' the 80-year-old writer says.

The ''William Warwick series'' is about the exploits of Warwick, a young detective sergeant in the elite drugs unit.

According to Redmayne, he has been a fan of Archer since first reading ''Kane and Abel'' and it has been a constant irritation that his tenure at HarperCollins started after the author's association with the publishing house in the 1990s.

''I am delighted that the situation will now be rectified as he returns to us, his ambition to entertain his readers as strong as ever and with many incredible stories to tell,'' he says.

Ananth Padmanabhan, CEO HarperCollins, India says Archer ''commands unparalleled love, adulation and readership in India - and it will be an immense honour, privilege and much pleasure to have HarperCollins represent him here in India with his new book this fall, and beyond''.

Elton describes Archer as one of the world's greatest storytellers. ''He combines sheer unputdownable pace with a cleverness and intricacy of plotting that is rarely matched, and the hundreds of millions of copies he's sold around the world are a monumental testament to his skill.'' According to Young, a key part of HarperFiction's strategy is to ''add to our roster of blockbuster authors. 2020 saw us deliver a record number of #1s, and the opportunity to work with Jeffrey Archer, who is a #1 bestseller and a legendary storyteller, feels like the perfect match''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 reveals what happens after Supernovas, release set on Sunday

U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures

Black Clover Chapter 278: Severe clash between Dante and Nacht, release date set on Sunday

Google enables higher delegation limits for Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong telecoms provider blocks website for first time citing security law

Hong Kong Broadband Network HKBN said on Thursday it has blocked a website that publishes material mainly on 2019 anti-government protests, to comply with the citys national security law, marking the first censorship of a local website unde...

Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 525,723, death toll reaches 7,849

Dhaka Bangladesh, January 14 ANIXinhua Bangladesh recorded 813 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 new deaths on Thursday, bringing its total tally to 525,723 with 7,849 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services DGHS said. The o...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirms India entry

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the companys plans to enter the Indian market, within days of the electric vehicle maker registering its arm in the country.As promised, Musk tweeted in response to a thread linked to a blog that analysed h...

Emergency Response Support System comes up in J-K

Police on Thursday informed people to use the Emergency Response Support System ERSS to address emergencies of citizens. The ERSS is designed to address all emergency signals received from citizens through voice calls, SMS, email, panic SOS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021