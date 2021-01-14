Left Menu
British transport minister bans arrivals from Brazil and neighbouring states

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 14-01-2021 21:32 IST
British transport minister bans arrivals from Brazil and neighbouring states
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Britain's transport minister said on Thursday he was banning arrivals from Brazil, other South American states and Portugal due to concerns over a new coronavirus variant.

"I've taken the urgent decision to ban arrivals from Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela – from tomorrow, 15 Jan at 4am (0400 GMT) following evidence of a new variant in Brazil," Grant Shapps said on Twitter.

Portugal was also added to the banned list because of close travel links with Brazil, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

