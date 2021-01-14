AfDB and EIB announce Joint Partnership Plan outlining cooperation

The African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank will announce a Joint Partnership Plan outlining their strengthened cooperation to support investment that reflects the two institutions' development priorities and objectives of meeting the public and private investment needs in Africa.

The event will take place virtually on 20 January 2021. The Joint Action Plan will be signed by African Development Bank Acting Senior Vice President Ms Bajabulile Swazi Tshabalala and European Investment Bank Vice-President Thomas Östros.

There will be statements from representatives of both Banks highlighting details of African projects financed by both institutions, including climate and energy initiatives in the Sahel such as Desert-to-Power and the Great Green Wall Initiative. The meeting will also highlight the importance of this partnership in the current Covid-19 context.