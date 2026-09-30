EIB and BNP Paribas Back Europe’s Energy Grids With €2.8 Billion Investment

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BNP Paribas have signed a risk-sharing agreement that could stimulate up to €2.8 billion in investment in European Union energy grids, supporting the manufacturers that supply equipment needed to expand and modernise electricity networks. The partnership addresses a practical challenge behind Europe's energy transition: giving component makers access to the bank guarantees they need to support their business as demand grows, with stronger grids supporting industrial competitiveness and the security of energy supplies.

How the guarantee agreement unlocks investment

The EIB will provide up to €350 million in counter-guarantees, with BNP Paribas committing an equivalent amount to establish a portfolio of bank guarantees worth up to €700 million on behalf of its clients. By sharing the risk attached to these guarantees, the agreement increases BNP Paribas' capacity to support European manufacturers of electricity grid components and help them respond to demand linked to the energy transition.

The projected €2.8 billion represents the investment that this guarantee structure is expected to stimulate in the real economy, rather than money being provided directly by the two banks. Its value lies in expanding the financial backing available to manufacturers, helping businesses meet their guarantee requirements and support new grid investment across the EU. For companies supplying essential equipment, that additional capacity can support their development as Europe invests in its electricity networks.

Equipment manufacturers take a central role

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle described the agreement as a continuation of the bank's cooperation with BNP Paribas on European energy security and the green transition, following their wind energy agreement last year. He highlighted the importance of supporting companies that manufacture equipment essential to grid development, placing the partnership within a broader investment effort: the EIB Group invested €33 billion in energy worldwide in 2025, including €11.6 billion in grids and storage, and intends to maintain the same level of ambition in 2026.

Rodolfe Vergeaud, Co-Head of Transaction Banking and Head of Trade and Working Capital at BNP Paribas CIB EMEA, stressed that strengthening Europe's electricity grids requires participation across the entire supply chain. He said the agreement would increase the bank's capacity to meet the guarantee needs of essential component manufacturers and support their growth, connecting the financing arrangement to the businesses responsible for producing the equipment that grid expansion depends on.

A wider European push for grids and wind energy

The BNP Paribas agreement forms part of the EIB's €1.5 billion Pan-EU Power Grid package, which supports the development, modernisation and strengthening of energy grids across the European Union. Backed by the EU's InvestEU programme, the package places manufacturing support within a wider effort to improve the networks needed for the energy transition, with risk-sharing arrangements helping banks extend their support to businesses throughout the sector.

The grid package follows the €6.5 billion previously made available by the EIB for wind energy, an area in which BNP Paribas is already a partner. An agreement signed in February 2025 established a €1 billion guarantee portfolio under that wind initiative, creating an existing foundation for the banks' cooperation. Their latest agreement extends that relationship to grid equipment manufacturers, supporting the electricity networks needed to carry power alongside investment in the capacity to generate it.