2 women killed in accident in Udhampur

2 women killed in accident in UdhampurPTI | Udhampur | Updated: 15-01-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 00:14 IST
Two women were killed and seven critically injured when a mini-bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday night, officials said.
The mishap occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Dibbar area in outskirts of the city, they said.
The injured were shifted to Udhampur district hospital for treatment, they said. CORR/AB AARAAR
