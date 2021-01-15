Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as investors weighed stimulus hopes and bleak jobs data

The Labor Department's weekly jobless report showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, underscoring the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. While the S&P 500 lost a lot of steam toward the end of the day, it spent most of the session in positive territory as investors counted on Biden unveiling on Thursday evening a stimulus plan that could exceed $1.5 trillion.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-01-2021 03:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 03:25 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as investors weighed stimulus hopes and bleak jobs data
Representative Image. Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street closed lower on Thursday after making a u-turn toward the end of the session as reports emerged about U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's pandemic aid proposal following earlier data that showed a weakening labor market. The Labor Department's weekly jobless report showed the number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits increased more than expected last week, underscoring the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 infections.

While the S&P 500 lost a lot of steam toward the end of the day, it spent most of the session in positive territory as investors counted on Biden unveiling on Thursday evening a stimulus plan that could exceed $1.5 trillion. "There's a tug-of-war going on between the prospects for further fiscal stimulus, as a result of Democratic control of the Senate, and a jobs market that has a long way to go before it heals," said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. "You have these competing forces going on which are keeping markets range bound."

But Roland noted that disappointing jobs data could provide "further fodder for Biden to potentially market this plan." "Everybody's waiting to hear the details ... Whether it's $1 trillion or $2 trillion, that's a massive amount of fiscal stimulus," she said.

Citing two people familiar with the plans, The New York Times reported that Biden is expected on Thursday to unveil a $1.9 trillion spending package. Since the S&P had gained steadily ahead of the story, Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut, suggested investors were selling on the news.

Others such as Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana, looked for potential downsides from the massive spending plan, which markets have appeared to be craving for months. "There's some realization that throwing another $2 trillion into the mix is overkill," said Carlson. "There is that underlying concern that inflation is going to get rekindled and this amount of money is certainly a concern."

After both touched fresh record highs earlier in the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 68.95 points, or 0.22%, at 30,991.52 while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.31 points, or 0.12%, to 13,112.64. The S&P 500 lost 14.3 points, or 0.38%, to close at 3,795.54.

Earlier investors had seemed reassured after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said an interest rate hike would not be coming anytime time soon and pushed back against suggestions that it might taper bond purchases any time soon. Of the 11 major S&P sectors, only four closed higher with economically-sensitive energy, up 3%, showing the biggest percentage gains as oil prices rose.

The biggest percentage decliner on the day was the information technology sector. The domestically-focused small-cap Russell 2000 index closed up 2%, while the Dow Jones Transports index ended up 1% after both sectors, which are seen as big beneficiaries of stimulus, scaled all-time highs during the day.

Helping the transport index was a 2.5% rise in shares of Delta Air Lines after Chief Executive Ed Bastian forecast 2021 to be "the year of recovery" after the coronavirus pandemic prompted its first annual loss in 11 years. The S&P 1500 airlines index closed up 3.4%.

This was after Donald Trump became the first president in U.S. history to be impeached twice when the House voted 232-197 on Wednesday to charge him with inciting riots at the Capitol. The Philadelphia semiconductor index also hit a record high with a big boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The chip manufacturer's U.S. shares closed up 5% after it announced its best-ever quarterly profit and raised revenue and capital spending estimates.

Investors were waiting for the earnings season to kick into full swing with results from JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo slated for Friday. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.24-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.51-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 49 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 367 new highs and three new lows. On U.S. exchanges 14.37 billion shares changed hands, compared with the 12.54 billion average for the last 20 sessions. (Additional reporting by Stephen Culp in New York, Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

FBI tracking 'extensive' online chatter about armed protests

The FBI is tracking an extensive amount of concerning online chatter, including calls for armed protests leading up to next weeks presidential inauguration, Director Chris Wray has said.Wray, in his first public appearance since the January...

N.Korea shows off ballistic missiles after rare party congress

North Korea displayed what appeared to be a new submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM at a parade on Thursday night, state media reported, capping more than a week of political meetings with a show of military might. Clad in a leather c...

Ethiopia: Safe access and swift action needed for refugees in Tigray

The conflict between the Ethiopian Government and regional forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front TPLF began in early November, when the Prime Minister ordered a military offensive after rebels attacked a federal army base. Governm...

Heir to S.Korea's Samsung faces day of reckoning after four years of graft trial

A South Korean court will sentence Samsung Electronics Co Ltd heir Jay Y. Lee on a bribery charge on Monday, a ruling likely to have ramifications not just for his company but for all of South Koreas chaebol conglomerates.Lee, 52, was convi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021