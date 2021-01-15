FACTBOX-Biden's $1.9 trillion spending proposal seeks to give economic relief, boost vaccine program
Biden's transition team did not detail who would qualify for these checks. * Extend additional federal unemployment benefits through September and increase the payment to $400 a week, up from $300 a week. * Extend the increased 15 percent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit, which helps low-income families pay for food, through September. * Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour.Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 03:59 IST
President-elect Joe Biden is proposing a $1.9 trillion spending proposal aimed at boosting the coronavirus vaccine program while providing economic relief to millions of Americans hurt by the pandemic.
The following is an overview of the details: * The plan aims to achieve three broad goals - bolstering the COVID-19 response, which accounts for more than $400 billion; providing more direct relief for U.S. households, about $1 trillion; and supporting businesses and the communities most affected by the pandemic, about $440 billion.
* Proposes $160 billion in spending for a national vaccination program, more rapid testing and expanding testing laboratories; create community vaccination centers targeted at hard to reach areas; and mobilize a public health jobs program with 100,000 workers to help with contact tracing and vaccine outreach. * Proposes $170 billion for schools and universities, with the bulk of the money - $130 billion - earmarked for public schools to allow them to fully reopen by funding new hires such as nurses and janitors, reducing class size and bridging the digital divide.
* Require companies and the federal government to offer paid leave to employees who are concerned about the coronavirus - a maximum benefit of $1,400 a week - and reimburse employers of less than 500 people for the cost of the leave. * Provide certain Americans with a $1,400 per-person stimulus check, bringing their total relief payment from this and the package passed by Congress in December to $2,000. Biden's transition team did not detail who would qualify for these checks.
* Extend additional federal unemployment benefits through September and increase the payment to $400 a week, up from $300 a week. * Extend the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums and continue applications for forbearance on federally-guaranteed mortgages through September.
* Provide $30 billion in rental and utility assistance for families. * Extend the increased 15 percent Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefit, which helps low-income families pay for food, through September.
* Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. * Expand child care tax credits on an emergency basis for one year to help working families cover the cost of childcare.
Families will get back as a tax credit as much as half of their spending on child care for children under age 13, so that they can receive a total of up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children. * Provide $15 billion in grants to more than 1 million of the hardest hit small businesses.
* Spend $35 billion investment on successful state, local, tribal, and non-profit small business financing programs, generating as much as $175 billion in low-interest loans and venture capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Missouri senator to contest Biden's Electoral College win
Majority of Biden's White House appointees are women and people of colour
Govt supports digital literacy training to help 250 seniors stay connected
How Digital Transformation is Revolutionizing the Retail Industry
Biden announces key nominees for Department of Defense