Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:38 IST
Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.

Twitter said https://bit.ly/3icNB9E it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India paceman Saini taken from field injured in fourth test

Indias injury woes deepened on the opening day of the fourth test against Australia at the Gabba on Friday with paceman Navdeep Saini coming off the field after lunch with an apparent groin issue. Inducing a nick from Marnus Labuschagne tha...

Gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs seized at Kerala's Kannur airport

The Air Intelligence Unit AIU seized 974 grams of gold worth over Rs 49 lakhs from the rectum of a passenger at Kannur Airport, an official said on Friday. According to the Commissionerate of Customs Preventive, Kochi, the passenger arrived...

BRIEF-Microsoft Says Resolved Issues Affecting Multiple Microsoft 365 Apps And Services - Tweet

Microsoft Corp MICROSOFT SAYS RESOLVED ISSUES AFFECTING MULTIPLE MICROSOFT 365 APPS AND SERVICES - TWEET Source text httpsbit.ly2N9XfP7 Further company coverage...

Deloitte Consulting Completes Acquisition of HashedIn Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 PRNewswire -- Deloitte Consulting has completed its acquisition of HashedIn Technologies Private Limited, a leading cloud native software engineering and product development firm. Together, the two organizations will...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021