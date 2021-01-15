Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden admin

Twitter says White House Twitter accounts will be transferred to Biden adminReuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 08:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 08:38 IST
Twitter Inc on Thursday said it will transfer institutional White House Twitter accounts to Biden administration when the U.S. President-elect swears in on January 20.
Twitter said https://bit.ly/3icNB9E it will facilitate transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts including, @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec, adding those accounts will not automatically retain the followers from the prior administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Biden
- @FLOTUS
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Majority of Biden's White House appointees are women and people of colour
Trump to return to White House early from Florida vacation
Soccer-Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds comments
Trump returns to White House early, offers year-end message
Top Georgia election official says White House pushed him to take Trump call