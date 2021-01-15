Ker: Welfare pension hiked, relief measures for farmers in Left govt's final budget

Left Menu
Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 PTI Hike in welfarepensions and relief measures for farmers were proposed in theKerala 2021-22 budget presented on Friday by Finance MinisterT M Thomas Isaac.The budget announcements assume significance this timeas the Assembly polls are just months away.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 15-01-2021 11:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 11:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@drthomasisaac)

Hike in welfare pensions and relief measures for farmers were proposed in the Kerala 2021-22 budget presented on Friday by Finance minister M Thomas Isaac.

The budget announcements assume significance this time as the Assembly polls are just months away. It is the final budget for the present LDF government.

Though Isaac would present the last budget as a full-fledged one, the House would pass only a vote-on-account for four months as the tenure of the present government would end soon.

Beginning his speech by listing out various initiatives implemented by the state government to fight the corvid-19 pandemic, the Finance Minister said the budget would be a vision document of the development and priorities in past-COVID Kerala.

He said the Left government, which had fought two consecutive floods and a novel coronavirus pandemic effectively, considered each challenge and crisis it confronted as new opportunities.

''The Left government ensured that no one sleeps hungry during the time of the pandemic. it also instilled confidence in the minds of people,'' the minister said.

Giving thrust on higher education and employment along with social welfare measures in the budget, Isaac said eight lakh new job opportunities would be created in the state and added 20 lakh people would be given employment in five years through digital platforms.

Wooing people at the grass-root level, various welfare pensions were raised to Rs 1,600 (which is Rs 1,500 at present) from this April.

The renovation of 4,830 km of roads would be completed, the minister said.

In a relief for farmers, the floor price of rubber was raised to Rs 170 while the procurement price of paddy increased to Rs 28 and coconut to Rs 32.

A total of 4,000 new posts in the health sector, skill mission to provide and improve skills to 50 lakh youth, laptops at a subsidized rate for poor families, Rs 2,000 infrastructure development in universities, and so on were some of the significant announcements.

Isaac also criticized the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers were agitating in New Delhi and the alleged ''neo-liberal'' policies of the Centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

