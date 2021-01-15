Left Menu
CEAT to supply tyres to Royal Enfield for its 650cc Interceptor range

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:08 IST
Tyre maker CEAT on Friday said it will supply its Zoom Cruz tyres to niche bike maker Royal Enfield for its 650cc Interceptor range.

With the Zoom Cruz tyres, CEAT marks its entry in the 650cc segment for any two-wheeler as well as the twin-engine cylindrical motorcycles segment, the company said.

The tyres will be available in two sizes -- 100/90-18 and 130/70-18, it said.

CEAT has associated with Royal Enfield in the past by supplying tyres for Royal Enfield Bullet, Classic, Himalayan, Meteor motorcycles, among others.

The company is the first Indian manufacturer to supply tyres as original fitment for the Interceptor 650cc range.

''We have a strong relationship with Royal Enfield as bikes like Bullet Classic and Himalayan are already using our products. ''This launch also marks our entry into the premium Cruiser 650+ cc segment and reiterates our commitment to be the preferred choice for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in India,'' said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd.

The cruiser segment is growing steadily in the last few years and CEAT's entry into the 650+ cc category is a great opportunity for it to grow in the premium segment, said Jyoti Banerjee, Vice President, CEAT OEM Business.

