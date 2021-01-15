Left Menu
ABB forms partnership with Surat Municipal Corp for water supply

ABB India said on Friday it has partnered with Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to further roll out next-generation technology for delivering continuous water supply across the city.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:24 IST
The new infrastructure will enable over 10 lakh residents to gain access safe and reliable water supply. Image Credit: ANI

ABB India said on Friday it has partnered with Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) to further roll out next-generation technology for delivering continuous water supply across the city. The new infrastructure will enable over 10 lakh residents to access safe and reliable water supply in line with the government's Smart Cities Mission. ABB said the latest investments follow the success of phase one digitalisation upgrade of the city's water system which took place in 2018.

Surat faces significant water demand from industrial sectors with clusters of textile units consuming more than 45 crore litres per day. The city is addressing a critical issue of optimum water usage across domestic, commercial and industrial consumption. ABB said a digitally-powered system boosted by safe and secure electrical distribution equipment enables SMC to sustainably optimise the distribution of a critical natural resource like water across the city.

A stable power supply also prevents water waste by identifying leaks through effective monitoring while supporting the supply of clean and uninterrupted water to 10 lakh residents across 38 sq km area. "ABB is writing the future of smart technology with our state-of-the-art solutions, enabling Surat to achieve a milestone in its journey towards becoming a smart city," said C P Vyas, President for electrification division at ABB India. (ANI)

