Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fractal strengthens its Cloud AI business: Acquires enterprise AI provider Zerogons

This acquisition will help strengthen Fractals Cloud AI business and accelerate the data to decisions journey for its Fortune 500 clients.Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal, said, Sandeep and Divya have built a world class AIML engineering platform and team at Zerogons.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 14:19 IST
Fractal strengthens its Cloud AI business: Acquires enterprise AI provider Zerogons
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Acquisition adds depth to Fractal's AI and Cloud Engineering capabilities to accelerate 'data to decisions'MUMBAI, India, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractal, (fractal.ai), a global provider of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to Fortune 500® companies, today announced the acquisition of Zerogons, for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help strengthen Fractal's Cloud AI business and accelerate the 'data to decisions' journey for its Fortune 500® clients.

Pranay Agrawal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fractal, said, ''Sandeep and Divya have built a world class AI/ML engineering platform and team at Zerogons. Cloud is the home of AI, and we are excited to partner with Zerogons to operationalize AI for our clients through cloud and engineering.''Ajoy Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Fractal, said, ''We are delighted to welcome the capable team at Zerogons to Fractal. This acquisition strengthens our Cloud Engineering and AI offerings and helps us deliver high velocity and value in our continuing journey to power every human decision in the enterprise.''Sandeep Mehta, Co-founder, Zerogons said, ''We are happy to become a part of one of the leading AI companies in the world. Fractal shares our vision of building the most innovative AI & ML solutions for the industry. With enterprises increasingly demanding cloud based AI solutions to solve both, their immediate challenges and longer term growth objectives, we are well placed as a combined entity to accelerate our clients' digital journey.''Divya Rakesh, Co-founder, Zerogons said, ''We are excited to join a market leader in the AI space. We see tremendous synergies in our joint vision for AI, and together we will help our clients in realizing their short-term and long-term digital transformation objectives''.

About FractalFractal is one of the most prominent players in the Artificial Intelligence space. Fractal's mission is to power every human decision in the enterprise and brings AI, engineering, and design to help the world's most admired Fortune 500® companies.

Fractal's products include Qure.ai to assist radiologists in making better diagnostic decisions, Cuddle.ai to assists CEOs, and senior executives make better tactical and strategic decisions, Theremin.ai to improve investment decisions, and Eugenie.ai to find anomalies in high-velocity data.

Fractal has more than 2,000 employees across 16 global locations, including the United States, UK, Ukraine, India, and Australia. Fractal has consistently been rated as India's best companies to work for, by The Great Place to Work® Institute, featured as a leader in the Specialized Insights Service Providers Wave™ 2020, Computer Vision Consultancies Wave™ 2020 & Customer Analytics Service ProvidersWave™ 2019 by Forrester Research, and recognized as an ''Honorable Vendor'' in 2020 Magic Quadrant™ for data & analytics by Gartner. For more information visit fractal.ai

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Cambodian labor leader's trial for border remarks begins

The trial of a Cambodian labor union leader charged with inciting social unrest opened in Phnom Penh on Friday, part of a large-scale legal offensive by the government against its critics.Rong Chhun, president of the Cambodian Confederation...

Rajeev Masand appointed COO at Dharma Cornerstone agency

Noted film critic Rajeev Masand joined filmmaker Karan Johars talent management agency Dharma Cornerstone DCA as Chief Operating Officer.Johar had announced the talent management venture in December last year in partnership with Bunty Sajde...

Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland' to simultaneously release in US theatres and on Hulu

Filmmaker Chloe Zhaos latest feature Nomadland, featuring Oscar winner Frances McDormand, will be released in the US theatrically as well as on streamer Hulu on the same day.The movie, touted to be one of the major contenders for the upcomi...

Disability rights groups seek withdrawal of govt proposal to set up disability studies university

Disability rights groups have sought withdrawal of a government proposal to set up a university for disability studies and rehabilitation sciences, saying it will take them backwards by promoting exclusion and segregation instead of inclusi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021