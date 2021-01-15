Left Menu
Development News Edition

PVR reports Q3 net loss of Rs 49 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:23 IST
PVR reports Q3 net loss of Rs 49 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Multiplex operator PVR on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 49.10 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020, as it continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 36.34 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, PVR said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 45.10 crore, down 95.04 per cent from Rs 915.74 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The COVID-19 situation across the country continued to adversely affect the operations of the group, PVR said, adding it has undertaken various cost saving initiatives to mitigate the impact of the pandemic on the business which includes reduction in employee costs by temporary salary cuts, headcount reduction and seeking waiver in rental from its landlords.

PVR said settlements have been reached with landlords for 88 per cent of cinemas for complete or partial waiver or discounts for the lockdown period.

It said it negotiated discounts/ rebates in the form of revenue share/ reduction in minimum guarantee post reopening, generally until March 31, 2020.

''Discussions with balance (remaining) landlords in progress and expected to close in the near future. We are yet to reopen 56 screens in 13 cinemas, as of January 15, 2021, since certain rental negotiations are currently ongoing with the mall developers, landlords, lessors and partners,'' the company added.

The Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines for permitting more activities in areas outside containment zones that include opening up cinemas, theatres and multiplexes with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity from October 15.

''Since then, various states have issued their respective notifications for cinema reopening over October, November and December 2020 permitting cinemas to commence operations in a staggered manner. As on date, except for the state of Rajasthan and Jharkhand, all other states, where PVR has presence, have allowed cinemas to reopen,'' the company added.

PVR said even post reopening, the combination of staggered state wide reopening, capacity restrictions and limited movie releases impacted the admit levels while costs continue to be incurred. To address the situation, PVR said it has further built up on the operational and fiscal steps which include streamlining and re-engineering operations.

PVR said it has also introduced the concept of private screenings, which is a premium and personalised offering wherein a small group of audience hires the entire auditorium to enjoy the content of their choice and no other guests apart from the group members are allowed during that show, thereby reducing the risk of contamination.

Elaborating on the content pipeline, PVR said in view of a staggered reopening across states and restrictions on seating capacity, film producers are being cautious with movie releases. ''As a result, hindi film producers have withheld release of big budget movies and are likely to announce the release dates over the next few weeks with the evolving situation. Although the big budget Bollywood movies are still hesitant, a few low-mid size Bollywood movies, stronger Hollywood and diverse regional content has debuted on our screens,'' the company added.

Shares of PVR were trading 3.26 per cent higher at Rs 1481.75 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement...

Afghan police arrest 6 Pakistani spies in Kandahar province: Report

The Afghan police have arrested six Pakistani nationals on suspicion of spying in Spin Boldak border district of southern Kandahar province. Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the men were arrested ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for Rs 323 cr highway projects in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects in Karnataka, to be built at a cost of Rs 323 crore.The projects pertain to construction of elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hub...

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

Britains economy shrank in November as it went into a new lockdown, but the decline was smaller than expected as businesses adjusted to social distancing and schools remained open, making a double-dip recession less likely. The 2.6 monthly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021