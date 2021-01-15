Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 16:27 IST
Indian economy “weak”, credit growth bottoming out: Report

American brokerage BofA Securities on Friday said the Indian economy continues to be “weak”, pointing to activity indicators tracked by it.

On the positive side, the brokerage said credit demand is bottoming out and the real lending rates adjusted for wholesale price inflation are falling.

It can be noted that there has been a slew of reports lately about a stronger recovery being underway after the jolt caused by the pandemic. The government expects the GDP to contract 7.7 per cent in financial year 2021 because of the reverses.

“The bad news is that the continued drop in our BofA India Activity Indicator reinforces our view that the economy still remains weak,” the brokerage said in a note.

The indicator fell by (-) 0.6 per cent in November on top of the (-) 0.8 per cent in October, and 4.6 per cent drop in the September quarter, it said, adding, “this supports our call of GVA (gross value added) contractions of (-)1 per cent in the December quarter and (-) 6.7 per cent in FY21.” On the credit growth front, it said the rise in banking system advances seems to have bottomed out and the system will close with a growth of 6.2 per cent in the financial year 2021.

The credit growth for financial year 2022 will come at 12 per cent, it said. It can be noted that credit growth had been declining for the last few years, in sync with a dip in the overall economic growth which has been on the downward spiral since demonetisation in late 2016 as borrowers went slow on expansion.

The real lending rates adjusted for WPI will be one of the prime reasons for the faster credit growth estimate in financial year 2022, the brokerage said.

Nominal MCLR (marginal cost of funding based lending rate) is down 1.45 per cent since March 2019 and the real MCLR (adjusted for WPI) is down 1.50 per cent on RBI easing and the core WPI inflation inching up further to 3.1 per cent from 2.3 per cent in November 2020.

The RBI has cut interest rates in two moves after the emergence of the pandemic but has kept rates on hold for the last three consecutive policy reviews because of high consumer price inflation.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela to send oxygen to Brazil for COVID-19 treatment

Venezuela will send oxygen to Brazil, where hospitals in the northern state of Amazonas have run out of it to treat COVID-19 patients, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said in a tweet late on Thursday. Arreaza said his announcement...

Afghan police arrest 6 Pakistani spies in Kandahar province: Report

The Afghan police have arrested six Pakistani nationals on suspicion of spying in Spin Boldak border district of southern Kandahar province. Kandahar police spokesman Jamal Nasir Barakzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that the men were arrested ...

Gadkari lays foundation stone for Rs 323 cr highway projects in Karnataka

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday laid the foundation stone for two national highway projects in Karnataka, to be built at a cost of Rs 323 crore.The projects pertain to construction of elevated corridor at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hub...

UK economy shrinks but might avoid double-dip recession

Britains economy shrank in November as it went into a new lockdown, but the decline was smaller than expected as businesses adjusted to social distancing and schools remained open, making a double-dip recession less likely. The 2.6 monthly ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021