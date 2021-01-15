Looking to enhance customer experience at dealerships in India: Kia

South Korean auto major Kia is looking to further enhance the customer experience across its sales network in India as part of its global brand strategy, a top company official said on Friday.

The company, which sells models like Seltos and Sonet in the country, earlier this month unveiled a new corporate logo and global brand slogan signifying its transformation and all-new brand purpose.

The company noted that besides making changes in the company dealerships in sync with the new logo and brand identity, the automaker also plans to enhance the customer experience.

''We are changing the logo, and technically, we will change the space identity at the dealerships. But the important point is that we are planning to improve the customer experience at the dealerships,'' Kia Corporation President and CEO Ho Sung Song told reporters in a virtual event.

He noted that Kia was the first brand to come up with an online platform in the Indian market to provide a convenient and meaningful experience to the customers.

Similarly, the company will try to launch and improve all kinds of programmes to enhance the customer experience at the dealerships, Song said.

Kia currently has around 300 customer touchpoints across the country.

He was answering a query on how the company dealerships would shape up in terms of customer experience.

Song also noted that the brand has received tremendous success in the market with Seltos and Sonet as both the products appeal to young customers with their hi-tech features.

He noted that the company's new branding was in line with its strategy in the Indian market.

Signaling the brand breaking away from its traditional manufacturing-driven business model, Kia has announced a new corporate name.

By removing the 'Motors' from its name (previously Kia Motors Corporation), the company will expand into new and emerging business areas by creating innovative mobility products and services, it said.

''At Kia, we believe that transportation, mobility, and movement represent a human right. Our vision is to create sustainable mobility solutions for consumers, communities, and societies globally. Today we start putting this vision into action with the launch of our new brand purpose and strategy for the future,'' Song said.

Going ahead, the company is focussed on popularising battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plans to reinforce its global product line-up with the introduction of seven new dedicated BEVs by 2027.

These new models will include a range of passenger vehicles, SUVs, and MPVs across several segments, each incorporating industry-leading technology for long-range driving and high-speed charging.

Kia is targeting a 6.6 per cent share of the global BEV market by 2025, and global annual sales of 5 lakh units of such vehicles by 2026.

The automaker is also developing a range of new Purpose-Built Vehicles (PBVs) for corporate customers.

''Changing our corporate name and logo is not only a cosmetic improvement. It represents us expanding our horizons and establishing new and emerging businesses that meet and exceed the diverse needs of our customers worldwide. More importantly, it also means adapting our working culture, enabling the creativity of all our employees and establishing an inspiring work environment,'' Song noted.

Last week, the company unveiled a new logo in Incheon, South Korea.

At that time, the company said the introduction of the new logo represents the South Korean automaker's ambitions to establish a leadership position in the future mobility industry by revamping nearly all facets of its business.

It noted that the automotive industry is experiencing a period of rapid transformation, and the company is proactively shaping and adapting to these changes.

