Left Menu
Development News Edition

JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers

JPMorgan Chase Co, the nations largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 per cent from a year earlier, as the firms investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pandemic.The New York-based bank said it earned a profit of USD 12.14 billion, or USD 3.79 per share, up from a profit of USD 8.52 billion, or USD 2.57 per share, in the same period a year ago.

PTI | Charlotte | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:28 IST
JPMorgan's profits jump as economy, investment bank recovers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the nation's largest bank by assets, said its fourth quarter profits jumped by 42 per cent from a year earlier, as the firm's investment banking division had a stellar quarter and its balance sheet improved despite the pandemic.

The New York-based bank said it earned a profit of USD 12.14 billion, or USD 3.79 per share, up from a profit of USD 8.52 billion, or USD 2.57 per share, in the same period a year ago. Excluding one-time items, the bank earned USD 3.07 a share, which is well above the USD 2.62 per share forecast analysts had for the bank.

The one-time item was JPMorgan "releasing" some of the funds it had set aside last year to cover potential loan losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent recession. Banks had set aside tens of billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans, and JPMorgan had been particularly aggressive in setting aside funds early in the pandemic.

Releasing those funds goes straight to a bank's bottom line when it reports its results, but it's not money that the bank generated from loans, customers or borrowers. It's just funds that were effectively put into escrow and are no longer in escrow.

The USD 1.9 billion release is only a fraction of what JPMorgan set aside last year, and with the pandemic raging across the globe and particularly here in the U.S., it's uncertain how much more the bank will release in the upcoming quarter.

"While positive vaccine and stimulus developments contributed to these reserve releases this quarter, our credit reserves of over USD 30 billion continue to reflect significant near-term economic uncertainty," said JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in a statement.

The driver of JPMorgan's profits this quarter was the investment banking business. The corporate and investment bank posted a profit of USD 5.35 billion compared with USD 2.94 billion in the same period a year earlier. JPMorgan said it saw higher investment banking fees — money banks collect to advise companies on going public or buying other companies — as well as higher fees from its trading desks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...

Format for biz responsibility, sustainability reporting to bring in more transparency: Tyagi

Regulator Sebi on Friday said the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting for listed companies will bring in greater transparency through disclosure of material ESG environmental, social, governance related ...

Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred s...

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and taken control of his home and we are in serious trouble. He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursdays election was rigged and said every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021