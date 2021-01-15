Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:34 IST
Citigroup quarterly profit beats estimates as loan loss provisions slow

Citigroup Inc reported a 7% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Friday but easily beat Wall Street expectations, as an improving economic outlook allowed it to release cash it had previously set aside for bad loans.

The New York-based bank earned $4.63 billion, or $2.08 a share, down from $5 billion, or $2.15 a share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected profit of $1.34 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-After a year like no other, New York's Times Square empties out on New Year's Eve

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...

Format for biz responsibility, sustainability reporting to bring in more transparency: Tyagi

Regulator Sebi on Friday said the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting for listed companies will bring in greater transparency through disclosure of material ESG environmental, social, governance related ...

Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred s...

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and taken control of his home and we are in serious trouble. He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursdays election was rigged and said every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021