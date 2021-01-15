Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jet's lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:37 IST
PIA plane 'impounded' in Malaysia over $14 million lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines plane has been held back by Malaysian authorities due to a British court case over the jet's lease, the airline said on Friday, adding it would pursue the matter through diplomatic channels. The Boeing 777 aircraft was seized after a court order, an airline spokesman said, and alternative arrangements were being made for passengers due to fly from Kuala Lumpur back to Pakistan.

The case involved a $14 million lease dispute, a PIA official said. "A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court," a PIA spokesman Abdullah H. Khan said in a statement.

"We were told that the plane has been impounded on a court order," Khan said later in a video statement. "PIA's legal team will pursue it in the Malaysian court, and we hope that we will resolve this issue as soon as possible." According to orders passed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Thursday seen by Reuters, the plaintiff of the case is Peregrine Aviation Charlie Limited and the matter pertains to two jets leased to PIA by Dublin-based AerCap, the world’s largest aircraft lessor, in 2015.

They are part of a portfolio that AerCap sold to Peregrine Aviation Co Ltd, an investment unit of NCB Capital, the brokerage arm of National Commercial Bank SJSC, in 2018. According to the interim injunction, PIA is restrained from moving two aircraft in its fleet – a Boeing 777- 200ER with serial number 32716 and a Boeing 777- 200ER with serial number 32717 – once they have landed or parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport until a further hearing on the matter later this month.

Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed only one of the two Boeing 777s covered by the court order is currently in Kuala Lumpur. The other was last recorded in Karachi last month. AerCap, which continued as part of the agreement to provide lease management services to Peregrine, declined to comment. Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad, the country's airport operator, and its subsidiary were ordered to make sure the aircraft do not leave Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Malaysia’s Ministry of Transport said in a statement on Friday that the aircraft was being held pending legal proceedings set for Jan. 24. Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd said the matter was not related to airport operations.

PIA in a statement described the situation as "unacceptable" adding that it had asked for support from Pakistan's government to raise the matter diplomatically. The office of Malaysia's prime minister and the foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Pakistan's High Commission in Malaysia was "in close contact with the relevant Malaysian authorities and Pakistan International Airlines to address the issue," ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez said, adding that the passengers would be flown home on Friday. With more than $4 billion in accumulated losses, PIA was already struggling financially when flights were grounded last year due to the pandemic.

After it resumed operations in May, a domestic PIA flight crash in Karachi killed 97 of 99 people on board. Pakistan’s aviation industry was then hit by a scandal in which pilots were found to hold “dubious” licences – prompting a number of countries to ban PIA from operating flights in their jurisdictions.

The airline was banned from flying to the European Union for six months over safety compliance concerns under a ban still in place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...

Format for biz responsibility, sustainability reporting to bring in more transparency: Tyagi

Regulator Sebi on Friday said the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting for listed companies will bring in greater transparency through disclosure of material ESG environmental, social, governance related ...

Front half of New York City bus crashes off overpass, injuring eight

Eight people sustained minor injuries late on Thursday when a New York City double-length bus crashed through a barrier on an overpass, sending its front half onto a roadway below, police and fire officials said. The crash, which occurred s...

Uganda opposition leader Bobi Wine says military enters home

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says the military has entered and taken control of his home and we are in serious trouble. He tweeted the news just hours after he alleged that Thursdays election was rigged and said every...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021