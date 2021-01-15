Left Menu
Development News Edition

PIA passenger aircraft 'held back' at Kuala Lumpur airport over lease dispute

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-01-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 18:54 IST
PIA passenger aircraft 'held back' at Kuala Lumpur airport over lease dispute

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane with 170 passengers on board was held back in Malaysia over a lease dispute case between the cash-strapped national flag carrier and an Irish company pending in a UK court.

The PIA in a statement posted on Twitter said a Boeing 777 plane was stopped by the Malaysian authorities at the Kuala Lumpur airport with 170 passengers.

The national carrier has termed the decision to seize the plane as a ''one-sided'' court decision.

''A PIA aircraft has been held back by a local court in Malaysia taking a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court,” the statement said.

It added that the passengers were being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised. “It is an unacceptable situation and PIA has engaged support from the government of Pakistan to take up this matter using diplomatic channels,” it said.

A PIA spokesman said that a leasing dispute was going on between the PIA and an Irish company and the latter had filed a case in the UK six months ago and the Malaysian court took an ex-parte decision about the plane.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur was in close contact with the Malaysian authorities to resolve the matter.

''Meanwhile, the passengers are being properly looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel to Pakistan have also been finalised,'' he said in a statement.

They will be departing Kuala Lumpur by a flight later tonight, he added.

Shehbaz Gill, a government spokesman, said that PIA got the plane on lease 12 years ago and there was dispute about the payments and “Malaysia had nothing to do with the despite” but still the plane was held back in that country.

PIA has been going through difficult times since the crash of its airliner in Karachi last year which led to disclosure by the aviation minister that dozens of local pilots had fake documents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA

A total of 6.3 crore domestic passengers travelled by air last year, 56.29 per cent lower than 2019, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt on the Indian aviation sector as ...

Britain must prove to be successful for any EU return, says ex-PM Blair

Britain will have to prove itself to be a successful nation after Brexit if it ever wants to return to the European Union, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday, calling for strong leadership to make the countrys voice heard. A vo...

Rooney gets Derby manager's job permanently, stops playing

Wayne Rooney now has the Derby job on a permanent basis after Englands record goal-scorer retired from playing and received a contract through 2023 to manage the second division team.The 35-year-old former Manchester United captain, who too...

IFFI 2021 set to begin in 'hybrid mode' amid pandemic

The 51st edition of International Film Festival of India IFFI will have its opening ceremony on Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.IFFI, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021