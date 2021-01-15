Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wells Fargo profit beats Wall Street estimates as credit costs fall

Costs improved year over year due to lower operating losses tied to litigation, but continued to be elevated due to the sales practices scandal that has haunted the bank for four years. Wells Fargo also booked $781 million in restructuring charges in the quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 19:12 IST
Wells Fargo profit beats Wall Street estimates as credit costs fall

Wells Fargo & Co reported a quarterly profit on Friday that beat Wall Street estimates, as stabilizing credit costs helped offset the hit from low-interest rates meant to prop up the ailing economy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank posted lower overall costs in the latest fourth quarter, in line with a broader long-term move to keep expenses tight as Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf takes tough measures to shift the company's fortunes.

Costs associated with bad loans decreased $823 million compared to last year and remained far below the level seen in the first half of the year when the bank racked up more than $14 billion in provision expenses. The fall in provisions was mainly due to the release of $757 million in reserves built after the announced sale of its student loan portfolio, as well as lower net charge-offs.

The bank paid $321 million in customer remediation costs in the quarter, despite bank executives repeatedly signaling that the worst of the fallout from its 2016 sales scandal, which has cost it billions, is in the past. Costs improved year over year due to lower operating losses tied to litigation, but continued to be elevated due to the sales practices scandal that has haunted the bank for four years.

Wells Fargo also booked $781 million in restructuring charges in the quarter. Headcount in its consumer and commercial banks fell 7% and 6%, respectively. Cost-cutting plans are a top priority as Scharf carves out changes across the operation. The bank has also been offloading assets, including a possible sale of its asset management business to a private equity consortium led by GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners LP.

The banking industry has been dealing with near-zero interest rates and slower loan growth. Net-interest income at Wells Fargo fell 17% to $9.28 billion. Total revenue fell 10% to $17.93 billion.

The San Francisco-based bank reported net income of $2.99 billion, or 64 cents per share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.87 billion, or 60 cents per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected a profit of 60 cents per share on average, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

I-T dept detects Rs 450-crore black money after raids in Kolkata

The Income Tax Department has detected undisclosed income of over Rs 450 crore after it raided some Kolkata-based entities engaged in various businesses such as running of hotels and wholesale trading of fruits, the CBDT said on Friday.The ...

EC timeline for candidates contesting RS, MLC polls to publish details of criminal antecedents

The Election Commission has issued a timeline for candidates contesting Rajya Sabha and legislative council polls to publish details of their criminal antecedents on three occasions ahead of elections.In a letter to recognised national and ...

6.3 crore domestic air passengers in 2020, 56 pc lower than 2019: DGCA

A total of 6.3 crore domestic passengers travelled by air last year, 56.29 per cent lower than 2019, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday.The impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt on the Indian aviation sector as ...

Britain must prove to be successful for any EU return, says ex-PM Blair

Britain will have to prove itself to be a successful nation after Brexit if it ever wants to return to the European Union, former Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Friday, calling for strong leadership to make the countrys voice heard. A vo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021