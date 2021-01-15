Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Spend as much as you can,' IMF head urges governments worldwide

Policymakers worldwide should embrace more spending to help revive their stuttering economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday at Russia's annual Gaidar economic forum. Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva did not give any specific economic forecasts, but made clear her desire for governments to up their spending and that a synchronised approach internationally was best for growth.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 20:46 IST
'Spend as much as you can,' IMF head urges governments worldwide

Policymakers worldwide should embrace more spending to help revive their stuttering economies, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Friday at Russia's annual Gaidar economic forum.

Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva did not give any specific economic forecasts, but made clear her desire for governments to up their spending and that a synchronised approach internationally was best for growth. In 2020, the IMF provided support to 83 countries, she said.

"In terms of policies for right now, very unusual for the IMF, starting in March I would go out and I would say: 'please spend'. Spend as much as you can and then spend a little bit more," Georgieva said. "I continue to advocate for monetary policy accommodation and fiscal policies that protect the economy from collapse at a time when we are on purpose restricting both production and consumption," she said.

Georgieva praised Russia's synchronised response to the economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, mentioning both the central bank's monetary easing and fiscal stimulus from the finance ministry. She also called for more international cooperation, as has been seen in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, on the push for digital and green growth.

"IMF staff calculated that a coordinated G20 fiscal stimulus in green infrastructure, if it is done in a coordinated manner, would deliver two-thirds more in growth ... than if each country acts on its own," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Prez, VP, CMs contribute towards Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind contributed over Rs 5 lakh for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off on Friday. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidus family have already contributed o...

U.S. imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in final days of Trump presidency

The United States on Friday imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian individuals and entities as Washington continues to step up pressure on Tehran in the final days of U.S. President Donald Trumps term before it ends Jan. 20.U.S. Secretary of St...

Spanish king's ex-lover tells court spymaster threatened her

A former friend and lover of Spains ex-monarch Juan Carlos testified under oath on Friday that the head of the intelligence service had threatened her life as he tried to recover financial documents involving the royal family in 2012.Danish...

Confident that 13th edition of Aero India will be grand success: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh onFriday expressed confidence that the 13th edition of AeroIndia -- considered Asias largest aerospace exhibition -- tobe held here from February 3-5 will be a grand success, withall the necessary COVID precau...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021