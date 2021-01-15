Left Menu
Development News Edition

With pandemic raging, Spain's real estate firms head online

Online property portal Hogaria, which lists more than 1.5 million properties across Spain, launched an automated valuation tool on Thursday for owners looking to sell their homes or buyers wanting to check the value of their target purchase. "Now more than ever, the real estate sector needs greater digitalisation to avoid unnecessary movement," Hogaria Chief Executive Francisco Loriente said, saying the tool was designed before the pandemic but the rollout had then been accelerated.

Reuters | Updated: 15-01-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 21:43 IST
With pandemic raging, Spain's real estate firms head online

Spain's Merlin Properties said on Friday it would roll out an online platform this year that allows clients to view, reserve and rent space in its shopping centres and aims to cut red tape for prospective tenants.

Struggling with coronavirus restrictions on movement that have slashed footfall and left commercial space vacant for months, more Spanish property firms have moved online with virtual visits or e-signatures to draw in clients. Merlin kicked off its plans with a pilot project for a Madrid shopping centre this week.

Alvaro Guerrero, Merlin's director of shopping centre management, told Reuters the firm's new online system "foregoes the need for guarantors, transfers, and paperwork - you just need a credit card, which is a novelty in retail leasing." "Everything sped up with COVID," he said.

Footfall in Merlin's 14 shopping centres, representing close to a fifth of the value of the company's property portfolio, fell 28% year on year in the third quarter, while sales dropped 26%, a spokeswoman said. Online property portal Hogaria, which lists more than 1.5 million properties across Spain, launched an automated valuation tool on Thursday for owners looking to sell their homes or buyers wanting to check the value of their target purchase.

"Now more than ever, the real estate sector needs greater digitalisation to avoid unnecessary movement," Hogaria Chief Executive Francisco Loriente said, saying the tool was designed before the pandemic but the rollout had then been accelerated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

People of Bengal have realised that only Modi govt can alleviate their suffering: Shekhawat

Union Minister Gajendra SinghShekhawat alleged on Friday that West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee cheated the people of the state in the nameof development, asserting that her stubbornness has forcedmany into homelessness.Shekhawat, t...

Britain tightens borders to keep out new COVID-19 strains

Britain is tightening border controls to prevent new strains of COVID-19 coming into the country, suspending all the travel corridor arrangements that had meant arrivals from some countries did not need to quarantine.The change comes into f...

World is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate, WHO says

The world is in a race with a coronavirus trying to mutate and new variants need quick and intense research, the head of the World Health Organizations Emergency Committee of independent experts on COVID-19, Didier Houssin, said on Friday.T...

Justice Dept. watchdog opens probe of response to riot

The Justice Departments internal watchdog said Friday that it will investigate how the department and its law enforcement agencies prepared for and responded to last weeks riots at the U.S. Capitol.The investigation by the inspector general...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021