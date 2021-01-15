Delhi's final electoral roll sees rise of 2.03 lakh voters

Left Menu
Besides including the names of new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise was to give opportunities for correction in the electors particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll.Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies ACs and seven Lok Sabha segments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 22:33 IST
Delhi's final electoral roll was published on Friday, according to which the total number of eligible voters in the city stands at over 1.48 crore, a rise of more than two lakh compared to the corresponding roll published last year.

A Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll with January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date was carried out in all 70 Assembly constituencies of Delhi, with the draft roll published on November 16 last year.

The total number of electors in Delhi stood at 1,48,43,859 in the draft roll.

''During the Special Summary Revision, a total of 1,06,850 electors have been added and the names of 52,640 electors have been deleted from the electoral roll. Accordingly, the number of net electors has increased by 54,210 in the electoral roll during the exercise,'' according to the Delhi CEO Office.

The total number of electors in the final electoral roll of Delhi as on January 15 stands at 1,48,98,069, which is 2,05,933 more than the number of total electors (1,46,92,136) in the final roll published on January 6, 2020, it said in a statement.

The numbers of electors in various age groups are as follows -- 18-19 years (1,25,189), 30-39 years (43,95,561), above 80 years (2,33,500), among other age brackets, in the final roll.

There is an increase in the numbers of both male and female voters vis-a-vis the final roll published last year.

The total projected population of Delhi stands at over 2.05 crore according to the final roll, the statement said.

''The gender ratio of the electors registered in the final electoral roll has increased to 826 as compared to the gender ratio of 824 in the final roll last published in 2020,'' it added.

A detailed exercise for rationalisation of polling stations was also carried out prior to the Special Summary Revision 2021 in September-October 2020 to decongest the existing polling stations and merge the polling stations that had less number of voters, officials said.

As a result of the exercise, the number of polling stations has increased from 13,750 to 13,789 and that of polling locations has increased marginally to 2,690 from 2,688, they added.

The numbers of male, female and third-gender electors are 81,58,180, 67,38,976 and 913 respectively, according to the final roll. The numbers in the January 6, 2020 roll were 80,55,686, 66,35,635 and 815.

Besides including the names of new voters, another objective for the summary revision exercise was to give opportunities for correction in the electors' particulars and also to invite objections against any wrong inclusion in the electoral roll.

Delhi has 70 Assembly constituencies (ACs) and seven Lok Sabha segments. The Matiala Assembly constituency has the highest number of 4,28,276 voters while the Delhi Cantonment segment has the lowest number of 1,25,462 electors.

Among the Assembly seats, Tilak Nagar (AC-29) has the highest gender ratio at 950 while Tughlakabad (AC-52) has the lowest at 683. Thirty-eight ACs have a gender ratio higher than the state's gender ratio -- 826.

