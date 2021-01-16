Left Menu
Puravankara Brings Cheers to Homebuyers

In its endeavour to offer homebuyers world-class abodes to live, the company today introduces Purva Promenade in Bangalore - a new phase in its most acclaimed beach theme project Palm Beach. The new phase is in line with Puravankara Groups commitment to its discerning customers in offering them a truly aspirational lifestyle.Purva Palm Beach was launched by Puravankara Limited in 2014.

16-01-2021
Puravankara Brings Cheers to Homebuyers

Introduces Purva Promenade a part of Purva Palm BeachBangalore, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Puravankara Limited, one of India’s largest developers, known for its innovative theme-based project across India. In its endeavour to offer homebuyers world-class abodes to live, the company today introduces ‘Purva Promenade’ in Bangalore - a new phase in its most acclaimed beach theme project Palm Beach. The new phase is in line with Puravankara Group’s commitment to its discerning customers in offering them a truly aspirational lifestyle.

Purva Palm Beach’ was launched by Puravankara Limited in 2014. The project has generated huge interest and curiosity among the home buyers, as it one of the first beach theme residential project in the Garden city. On the very day of its launch sold over 400 units out of 1000. Today the project is hustling with over 950 proud homeowners.

Speaking at the occasion Mr. Abhishek Kapoor COO Puravankara Ltd, said, “With the introduction of ‘Purva Promenade’ the company is poised to repeat its past success. The focus remains on offering the right product at the right location and the right cost making this an excellent opportunity for both end-users and investors to invest in a quality project in Bangalore. We want to redefine the way people experience living within communities. So we are offering convenience and comfort through our projects which are well equipped with amenities and are also well connected with prominent locations nearby.” Adding to this, he said, “The real estate market in South India has been performing consistently well in the residential space. The diverse portfolio available in markets like Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad is finding interest from people living in those cities and NRIs who are seeking good investment options. Post-pandemic, the homebuyers have once again embraced the feeling of owning a home. We are confident that Purva Promenade will deliver exactly what the homebuyers need.” Purva Promenade is a part of Purva Palm Beach, which is spread over close to 20 acres of land. The landscape design takes its inspiration from beach themed homes creating layers of water amenities. The project is located inHennur and has (in its proximity) top-ranking schools, Manyata Tech Park, KIADB park, IT investment region and Devanahalli business park making it an ideal location for people to looking to settle closer to their workplace. The new phase comprises of thoughtfully designed 152 units with a mix of 2 & 3 BHK homes. Some of the unique amenities include Koi Pond, Snorkeling Zone, wave pool, Beach Volley pond, Koi pond, sunken bar, snorkelling zone, a fully loaded gym with steam & sauna, Tennis court, Paw park, Festival Plaza, Miyawaki forest, Butterfly garden and many more.

For more information on Purva Promenade, please visit: www.puravankara.com/campaigns/promenade.

About Puravankara LimitedPuravankara Limited is a leading real estate conglomerate, with pan India presence. In the last four decades (45 years), the company has established two distinct and successful brands. The flagship brand Puravankara caters to the premium end of the spectrum, while Provident Housing Ltd. is positioned in the premium affordable segment. The company has 40 msft of projects which are completed and delivered; around 20 msft of projects are under development. Currently, the total land asset of the company is nearing 70 msft.

