Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

British airports called for urgent government support and an airline industry representative said the sector was heading for a "very difficult" place after Britain tightened its COVID-19 rules for international travellers on Friday. From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative COVID-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 16:51 IST
UK airports call for 'urgent' government support after travel rules tightened

British airports called for urgent government support and an airline industry representative said the sector was heading for a "very difficult" place after Britain tightened its COVID-19 rules for international travellers on Friday.

From 0400 GMT on Monday, all travellers to Britain must have a recent negative COVID-19 test and quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival, unless they test negative a second time five days after arrival. Tim Alderslade, chief executive of industry body Airlines UK, said the first three months of the year were typically a slow period for the sector, but called for plans to relax rules during the peak spring and summer period.

"Easter is a date that we have got in mind for when we can start to have an aviation sector again. If we don’t start bringing revenue into the sector, we’re going to be in a very difficult place indeed," he told BBC radio. "Airlines have been staying in business by taking on billions of pounds of debt which will need to be paid back," he added.

Britain's current lockdowns ban most international travel meaning that airline schedules are currently minimal, but the withdrawal of any quarantine-free travel from Monday will be a further blow for the industry. The latest restrictions were prompted in part by a third wave of the disease that has caused record daily death tolls in Britain, as well as concern about a new coronavirus variant discovered in Brazil.

Karen Dee, chief executive of Britain's Airport Operators Association, said the government needed to go beyond existing support that includes a temporary exemption from local property taxes. “The UK and devolved governments (for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland) now need to set out as a matter of extreme urgency how they will support airports through this deepening crisis," she said.

Relief from regulatory, policing and air traffic control costs would help, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers' protest: Rashtriya Kisan Manch president expresses resentment over govt's 'indifferent' attitude

President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch Shekhar Dixit on Saturday expressed resentment over the governments indifferent attitude towards the farmers agitation against three new farm laws.Step-motherly treatment being given to farmers may become ...

New COVID-19 vaccine-focussed caller tune released, voice of Amitabh Bachchan replaced

As India rolled out the worlds largest inoculation drive against the coronavirus on Saturday, authorities have released a new vaccine-focussed caller tune and replaced the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan with a womans.The new caller tune se...

U.S. says Vietnam's currency actions 'unreasonable' but holds off on tariffs

President Donald Trumps administration said on Friday Vietnams actions to push down the value of its currency are unreasonable and restrict U.S. commerce, but did not take immediate action to impose punitive tariffs. Releasing the results o...

Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party

Chancellor Angela Merkels center-right party on Saturday chose Armin Laschet, the pragmatic governor of Germanys most populous state, as its new leader sending a signal of continuity months before an election in which voters will decide wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021