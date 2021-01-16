IndiGo to launch flight services between Delhi, Leh on Feb 22

IndiGo to launch flight services between Delhi, Leh on Feb 22PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 18:57 IST
IndiGo will launch flight services between Delhi and Leh on February 22, the private carrier announced on Saturday.
Leh will be the 63rd domestic destination for IndiGo. The bookings for the daily Delhi-Leh flights have already begun, the airline said in a press release.
''Leh, the capital of Ladakh, is known for its magnificent landscapes, crystal clear skies, adventure activities, Buddhist monasteries and festivals. The destination attracts tourists from April to September,'' it noted.
Chief strategy and revenue officer of the airline Sanjay Kumar said, ''We are working towards enhancing regional connectivity, which will not only increase access but also promote domestic trade and tourism in the country.'' PTI DSP RC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
