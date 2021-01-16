Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 16-01-2021 20:55 IST
HDFC Bank penalises its executive for inadvertently selling shares
Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an ''inadvertent trade''. Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest lender HDFC Bank on Saturday said it has imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on its senior executive Jimmy Tata for selling his shares in violation of insider trading regulations.

Tata, the chief credit officer, sold 1,400 shares of the bank held by him in what the lender termed as an ''inadvertent trade''.

''The Audit Committee has concluded that this was an inadvertent trade made without intent to violate the Bank's Share Dealing Code (Bank's Code) or the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 (PIT Regulations),'' the lender informed the exchanges in a regulatory filing.

The panel has determined that there was a violation of the Bank's Code and PIT Regulations and imposed a penalty of Rs 10.20 lakh on Tata, it added.

The amount shall be remitted to the Investor Protection & Education Fund (IPEF) in line with the PIT Regulations, it added.

Tata took on the role of chief credit officer last month, after officiating as the bank's chief risk officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fitbit officially joins Google; acquisition to drive more competition in wearables

U.S. Senate Republican asks tech firms to explain account, content removals

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Google Ads Data Hub gets Media Rating Council accreditation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AI pilots plea against reduction in allowances: HC seeks response of Centre, DGCA and airline

The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre, DGCA and Air India on a plea challenging the national carriers decision to reduce allowances of its employees and putting in place a scheme, under which anyone can be sent on leave...

Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term, rival alleges fraud

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has scored a decisive election victory to win a sixth term, the countrys election commission said on Saturday, but his main rival Bobi Wine denounced the results as fraudulent and urged citizens to reject t...

1.91 L inoculated with COVID vaccines, no post-inoculation hospitalisation so far: Health ministry

Over 1.90 lakh beneficiaries were inoculated with COVID-19 jabs at 3,352 session sites across the country on Saturday and no case of post-inoculation hospitalisation has been reported so far, the government said on the first day of Indias m...

J-K: Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh completed, traffic to resume by evening

The construction of Bailey Bridge at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National highway has been completed in 60 hours. A trial run was carried out successfully on Saturday and traffic will be able to run on it by evening, said Border R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021