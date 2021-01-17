Left Menu
Development News Edition

Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 13,789 cr since closure

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 14:59 IST
Franklin Templeton MF's six shut schemes generate Rs 13,789 cr since closure
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Sunday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 13,789 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since closing down in April.

Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, 2020 citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

''The six schemes have received total cash flows of Rs 13,789 crore as of January 15, 2021 from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since April 24, 2020,'' the fund house said in a statement.

Over the latest fortnight (January 1-15), these schemes received Rs 669 crore, of which Rs 617 crore was as pre-payments, it added.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund and Franklin India Short Term Income Plan have 63 per cent, 50 per cent, 41 per cent, 26 per cent and 9 per cent of their respective AUM in cash.

Borrowing levels in Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund continue to come down steadily and currently stand at 6 per cent of AUM.

Franklin Templeton MF said that cash available stands at Rs 9,190 crore as of January 15, for these five cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

Researchers find better diet, glucose uptake in the brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Five involved in robbery held after gunfight

Five people allegedly involved in the loot of Rs 8 lakh from a petrol pump employee in Greater Noida were arrested following an exchange of fire, officials said on Sunday.Two of them were held after they were injured in the gunfight while t...

Austria extends third COVID-19 lockdown to Feb 8

Austria will extend its COVID-19 lockdown, with the goal to start easing restrictions from Feb. 8, the government said on Sunday.The catering sector and tourism will not be able to reopen in February, it added. Austria, a country of 8.9 mil...

Neil Mahoney, Emmy-Nominated editor for 'Key and Peele' dies at 43

Neil Mahoney, known for editing a number of projects including Comedy Centrals Drunk History and Key Peele, died at the age of 43. According to Deadline, the editor-producer died suddenly on January 7 in his Echo Park home. Friend and come...

Kumaraswamy accuses Amit Shah of ignoring Kannada

Accusing Union Home MinisterAmit Shah of an anti-Kannada attitude, JDS leader H DKumaraswamy on Sunday asked him to clarify to the people ofKarnataka regarding the local language not finding place onthe foundation stone plaque of the RAF un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021