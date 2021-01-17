Passengers rejoice as Chennai Central-Kevadiya weekly train makes maiden journey

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-01-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 19:50 IST
Tourists from Tamil Nadu can nowtake a train to reach the world's tallest statue in Gujarat,as a weekly special train connecting Kevadiya in the westernstate and Chennai was flagged off on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modiinaugurated eight trains connecting different parts of thecountry to Gujarat's Kevadiya, where the Statue of Unity ofSardar Patel is located, through video conference mode.

Modi said these trains will boost connectivity to the'Statue of Unity'.

''Today, I am leaving for my home state for the first timeafter the COVID-19 enforced lockdown was eased. I am veryhappy to travel by this train'', a passenger said in a videorecorded by Southern Railway and shared on its official socialmedia account.

Commemorating the launch of the service, train ticketexaminer (TTE) of the special train distributed 'souvenirtickets' to passengers, which provided information of the'Statue of the Unity' to the tourists.

The PM also paid rich tributes to AIADMK founder M GRamachandran on the 104th birth anniversary of the late chiefminister as he mentioned the train connecting Kevadiya toChennai.

''It is a happy coincidence that today is the birthanniversary of Bharat Ratna MGR. From movie screen topolitical screen, MGR ruled the hearts of people.

His life, his entire political journey was dedicated tothe poor,'' Modi said.

In view of the inaugural, the train was decked up withflowers and elaborate arrangements were made at the Dr M GRChennai Central Railway Station.

The weekly superfast train would have a composition ofone air conditioned two tier coach, three tier air-conditionedcoaches, one luggage cum brake van and one generator cum powercar.

The train would be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays,Southern Railway said in a press release.

The train leaving Puratchithalaivar Dr M G R ChennaiCentral Railway Station would halt at Renigunta, Cudappah,Guntakal, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasal Road, Suratand Vadodara.

