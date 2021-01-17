Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week: Govt

During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day.The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.The road ministry also awarded NH projects of 7,597 km during this period April 2020 to January 15, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 20:30 IST
Record construction of 534 km of national highways in one week: Govt

The road ministry on Sunday said that a record 534 km of national highways was constructed in one week, beginning January 8, 2020.

In a statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that it has ''created a record by constructing 534 km of National Highways (NHs) in the last week commencing 8 January''.

The ministry has constructed 8,169 km of NHs from April 2020 to January 15, 2021 in the current financial year 2020-21, i.e. with a speed of about 28.16 km per day. During the same period in the last fiscal, 7,573 km roads were constructed, with a speed of 26.11 km per day.

The ministry is hopeful that with such pace it should be able to cross construction target of 11,000 km by March 31.

The road ministry also awarded NH projects of 7,597 km during this period (April 2020 to January 15, 2021). In 2019-20, projects of 3,474 km were awarded during the same period. Thus, the pace of award has also more than doubled this fiscal.

In total, projects of 8,948 km of roads were awarded in 2019-20 while 10,237 km of roads were constructed.

The achievement assumes significance given the fact that the first two months of the current fiscal were lost due to nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The ministry has taken several initiatives to increase the pace of construction. The pace of construction is expected to increase further in the remaining months of the current financial year, which are conducive for construction activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

NIA filing cases against those supporting farmers' protest, alleges farmer leader

Farmers unions protesting at the borders of the national capital on Sunday alleged that the National Investigation Agency NIA has started to register cases against people who have lent their support to the agitation and said that they would...

South Africa squad clears COVID tests after arriving in Pakistan

The entire South Africa cricket team has cleared the COVID-19 tests, allowing the tourists to take part in their first outdoor practice session here on Sunday. The South Africa squad, which includes 21 players, underwent their first COVID-1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021