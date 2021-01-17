Eastern Railway says IRCTC will resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon

Cooked food supply to passengersin trains under e-catering services, which were suspended as ameasure to contain the spread of COVID-19, will resume soon inthe Eastern Railway zone, an official said here on Sunday.

The e-catering services will be restarted soon atHowrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda andBhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER, he said.

There are plans to add Barddhaman, Bolpur and Jamalpurin the list of stations from where the e-catering services areprovided, the ER spokesperson said.

With the resumption of several long-distance andspecial trains, there was a growing demand to resume theservices for supplying ''hot, healthy and hygienic food to thepassengers in the trains by nominated vendors of IRCTC'', hesaid.

The Railway Board has allowed IRCTC to resume theservices at selected stations, he said, adding that this willbe provided in strict adherence to the COVID protocols.

Under e-catering, services are provided by a largenumber of food aggregators empanelled by the Indian RailwaysCatering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Ltd, he said.

The food supply services are also made available fromoutlets at selected stations, the official added.

