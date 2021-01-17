Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepali climbers make history, become first to scale world's second heighest mountain K2 in winter

Pakistan on Sunday felicitated a team of 10 Nepali climbers for making history by becoming the first to scale in winter the worlds second highest mountain K2, considered as the worlds most dangerous and challenging peak.K2 with its daunting 8,611 meters height is located in Gilgit-Baltistan side of the Karakoram range.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 17-01-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2021 21:49 IST
Nepali climbers make history, become first to scale world's second heighest mountain K2 in winter

Pakistan on Sunday felicitated a team of 10 Nepali climbers for making history by becoming the first to scale in winter the world's second highest mountain K2, considered as the world's most dangerous and challenging peak.

K2 with its daunting 8,611 meters height is located in Gilgit-Baltistan side of the Karakoram range. It was the only among 8,000-meter high peaks that was never scaled in winter.

The history was made on Saturday by a group of 10 Nepali climbers. The achievement was the result of a collaborative effort between the climbers affiliated with multiple teams: one led by Nirmal Purja and the other by Mingma Gyalje Sherpa.

''The impossible is made possible! K2winter – history made for mankind, history made for Nepal,” Nirmal Purja wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri wished the climbers a safe return from the peak, calling the expedition as one of the ''most coveted'' achievements in mountaineering.

''Pakistan: The ultimate destination of mountaineering,” Chaudhri tweeted.

Before the maiden winter success by the Nepalese team, 367 climbers in summer have completed the ascent of K2, which is called a Savage Mountain.

So far, 86 climbers have lost lives during attempts to climb the peak between the first ascent of K2 on July 31, 1954. It has the second-highest fatality rate among the 14 tallest peaks and for every four reaching the summit, around one climber never returns from the mountain.

Keeping its savage reputation, the peak took another life on Saturday when a Spanish climber identified as Sergio Mingote Moreno, who was part of the SST international winter expedition team, lost his life while returning to base camp when he fell into the crevasse from Camp 1.

Alpine Club of Pakistan said Moreno fell down in cravess while coming back from Camp 1 (20,179 ft) to base camp.

''He stayed at Camp-1 for 2 days. He fell into crevasse and died due to severe injuries,'' said the Club, adding that his body was flown to Skardu by an army helicopter on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA to seal merger to become Stellantis

Taiwan's APT selects Ericsson to modernize its nationwide network

Microsoft updates Surface tools with support for latest enterprise devices

Health News Roundup: Pfizer says it has second doses of COVID-19; Two COVID-19 cases on Australian Open flight and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar reports 188 COVID-19 cases, 147,277 in total

Doha Qatar, January 17 ANIXinhua The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 188 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 147,277, the official Qatar News Agency QNA reported.Meanwhile, 24...

Phil Spector, famed music producer and murderer, dies at 81

Phil Spector, the eccentric and revolutionary music producer who transformed rock music with his Wall of Sound method and who later was convicted of murder, has died. He was 81.California state prison officials said he died Saturday of natu...

UP committed to doubling farmers’ income: CM

Expressing his governments resolve to turn Prime Minister Narendra Modis vision to double farmers income into reality, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday emphasised upon the need of innovative efforts in agriculture.While digitally in...

Rajasthan reports 261 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 261 new COVID-19 cases, 496 recoveries and 1 death on Sunday taking the total number of cases in the state to 3,15,181, according to the state health department.The total number of recoveries till today in Rajasthan remai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021