Brake shoe friction leads to minor fire in TN train, none injured

Brake shoe friction led toa minor fire around the wheel of a running passenger trainnear here on Sunday and the blaze was doused after halting thetrain and there was no injury to anyone, railway officialssaid.

When the special train from Nagercoil in southern TamilNadu was on its way towards Chennai, fire and smoke wasnoticed by passengers in a coach and they raised an alarm.

The guard, who also noticed the smoke, took steps tostop the train immediately which was by then betweenThazhayoothu and Gangaikondan sections near here.

The train was halted and a minor fire was noticed arounda wheel and it was found to be due to 'brake shoe friction,'officials said.

The blaze was doused using fire extinguishers availableon the locomotive and no one was injured, they added.

After about half-an-hour, and following repair to theaffected wheel, the train resumed its journey.

