Lift with devotees to Jivdani temple develops snag; all safe

At least six devotees brieflyremained stuck halfway in a lift on Sunday while visiting thefamous Jivdani temple at Virar in Palghar district ofMaharashtra, officials said.

The temple of the goddess is located atop a hillockand devotees have to either climb close to 1,400 steps or takea ropeway ride.

The lift got stuck half way up in afternoon, followingwhich security guards and the temple staff manually operatedthe lift and rescued the devotees, officials said.

An official said the lift was overloaded.

''The lift has the capacity to carry only four to fivepeople at a time, but around a dozen people had entered, whichcaused the incident,'' he said.

