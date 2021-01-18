L&T bags up to Rs 5,000 cr order from Rail Vikas Nigam in Uttarakhand

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said its construction arm has bagged an up to Rs 5,000 crore contract from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) in Uttarakhand.

The construction arm of L&T has secured a large order for its heavy civil infrastructure business from Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) for package 4 of the new broad-gauge line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag in Uttarakhand, India, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The engineering and construction company did not provide the exact value of the contract, but as per its project classification, ''large'' orders are those valued between Rs 2,500 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

The scope of the project includes the construction of tunnels, formation, construction shaft, and other ancillary works between Rishikesh and Karanprayag, the company added.

L&T said the entire project is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 60 months. ''Establishing a rail link between Rishikesh and Karanprayag will not only facilitate easy access to Uttarakhand's pilgrimage sites, but also enable the development of backward areas, connect new trade centers, and serve the resident population. "The railway line traverses rugged Himalayan terrains, with the alignment oriented across and sometimes sub-parallel to major thrust zones in the Himalayas with complex geological conditions,'' S V Desai, Whole Time Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Civil Infrastructure) L&T said. Shares of the company were trading 1.62 percent lower at Rs 1,332.60 apiece on BSE.

