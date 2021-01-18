FTSE 100 slips as oil, travel stocks weigh

Left Menu
London's FTSE 100 slipped on Monday as a slide in crude oil prices weighed on energy majors, while tighter restrictions on businesses raised concerns about the near-term economic impact. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.3% by 0803 GMT, while the domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index was flat.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell fell close to 2% each as crude prices slid. Travel and leisure stocks, including British Airways-owner IAG, EasyJet, shed between 2% and 3% as passengers travelling to Britain are mandated to have a recent negative COVID-19 test and be prepared to quarantine at home for 10 days on arrival.

As Britain presses ahead with Europe's fastest rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, foreign minister Dominic Raab remained hopeful of some easing in lockdown restrictions in March.

