Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks climb to 1-year closing high on upbeat China data

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday at a one-year high, as investors looked past latest Sino-U.S. tensions and cheered data pointing to China's solid economic recovery in 2020. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 1.01% at 28,862.77, its highest close since Jan. 17, 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:11 IST
Hong Kong stocks climb to 1-year closing high on upbeat China data
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday at a one-year high, as investors looked past latest Sino-U.S. tensions and cheered data pointing to China's solid economic recovery in 2020.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 1.01% at 28,862.77, its highest close since Jan. 17, 2020. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 1.25% to 11,462.52. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 1.3%, while the IT sector climbed 2.95%, the financial sector ended 0.06% lower and the property sector rose 0.54%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was Sunny Optical Technology Group Co Ltd, which rose 7.45%, while the biggest loser was HSBC Holdings PLC, which fell 2.1%. ** China's economy picked up speed in the fourth quarter, with growth beating expectations as it ended a rough coronavirus-stricken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained poised to expand further this year even as the global pandemic rages unabated.

** The market reaction was largely muted to headlines on Sino-U.S. tensions. ** U.S. officials who have engaged in "nasty" behaviour over Chinese-claimed Taiwan will face sanctions, China's Foreign Ministry said, after Washington lifted curbs on exchanges between U.S. and Taiwanese officials.

** The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it was revoking certain licences to sell to the Chinese company and intended to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.67%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.97%.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.4918 per U.S. dollar at 0819 GMT, 0.16% weaker than the previous close of 6.4817. ** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 35.69% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura

Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswass vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party BJP workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...

Mamata to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months. I will contest from Nandigram Assembl...

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Germanys health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control.The infection numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021