Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore to resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue summit in June

Singapore is also aiming to host the World Economic Forum's annual summit in late May after it was moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over virus safety fears.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:14 IST
Singapore to resume hosting Shangri-La Dialogue summit in June
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Singapore will resume hosting the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this year after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers and the city-state's government said.

This year's event is scheduled to be held on June 4–6. A spokeswoman for organiser International Institute for Strategic Studies declined to comment on the expected format or number of attendees.

"The Shangri-La Dialogue will resume this year, as more effective safety measures are in place and vaccinations ongoing, Singapore's defence minister Ng Eng Hen said in a social media post. The event has typically attracted top level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe since its launch in 2002.

A preliminary meeting to discuss defence and security issues ahead of the summit started on Monday, with local delegates meeting at a downtown hotel and other joining virtually. Singapore is also aiming to host the World Economic Forum's annual summit in late May after it was moved from its usual home in the Swiss ski resort of Davos over virus safety fears.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress calls for 12-hour bandh in Tripura

Congress has called for a 12-hour state-bandh on January 19 to protest an attack on state party chief Pijush Kanti Biswass vehicle, which they alleged was done by Bhartiya Janta Party BJP workers. The attack allegedly took place in front of...

EMERGING MARKETS-Russia's rouble leads EMEA FX losses on weak oil, political woes

Russias rouble led losses in emerging-market currencies on Monday as oil prices plummeted, while most stocks fell further from record highs as a spike in global coronavirus cases curbed appetite for risk-driven assets. The rouble sank about...

Mamata to contest from Nandigram in West Bengal Assembly polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress TMC chief Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest from Nandigram Assembly seat in the state election that is due in just a few months. I will contest from Nandigram Assembl...

Germany prepares for further coronavirus measures

Germanys health minister said on Monday that although measures to contain the coronavirus had started to have an effect, more needed to be done to bring it permanently under control.The infection numbers seem to be decreasing, which is good...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021