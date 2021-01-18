Bahrain says it attracted $885 mln in investment in 2020 -statement

Bahrain attracted $885 million in direct investment in 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, the country's investment agency said in a statement on Monday.

Bahrain Economic Development Board said local, regional and international investors had launched operations and invested in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics services and tourism.

