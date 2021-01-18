Left Menu
Bahrain says it attracted $885 mln in investment in 2020 -statement

Reuters | Manama | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:25 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 14:58 IST
Bahrain attracted $885 million in direct investment in 2020 through new companies setting up and expanding in the kingdom, the country's investment agency said in a statement on Monday.

Bahrain Economic Development Board said local, regional and international investors had launched operations and invested in sectors including financial services, manufacturing, logistics services and tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

