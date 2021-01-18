Left Menu
Development News Edition

European stocks slip as Carrefour abandons takeover talks

Carrefour fell 5.6% after its takeover talks with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard failed and the two sides decided to work on partnership opportunities. The stock has erased almost all its gains since the deal was announced last week.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 15:20 IST
European stocks slip as Carrefour abandons takeover talks

European stocks inched lower on Monday as French retailer Carrefour tumbled after ending 16.2 billion euro ($19.57 billion) merger talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard, with worries about a slow economic recovery keeping investors on edge.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.1% after snapping a four-week winning run on Friday, with losses in oil and utilities offset by gains in technology stocks. Data showing a better-than-expected quarterly rebound in China's economy failed to excite investors who feared that tight coronavirus restrictions and possible challenges to vaccine supplies in continent could dent growth in the first quarter.

A slide in oil prices dragged down stocks of BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total. Carrefour fell 5.6% after its takeover talks with Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard failed and the two sides decided to work on partnership opportunities.

The stock has erased almost all its gains since the deal was announced last week. The proposed merger had faced strong opposition from the French government, which cited food security as the main concern. "With the great majority of M&A speculation set to disappear on Carrefour today, the attention will refocus on the group's Q4 performance," equity analysts at Bryan Garnier wrote in a note.

Investors also kept an eye on political developments in Rome as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power. Shares in carmaker Stellantis jumped 5.7% in their first day of trading in Milan on the completion of the $52 billion merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA.

In other M&A-driven moves, French waste and water management company Suez, which is fighting a takeover approach from arch-rival Veolia rose 2.8%, after it said it had received an alternative proposal from investment firms Ardian and Global Infrastructure Partners. Shares in Veolia fell 3.6%.

Dutch paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel fell 2.9% as it entered the race to buy Finnish peer Tikkurila with an offer 13% higher than a bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries. German chipmaker Infineon rose 3.9% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy", boosting the tech sector.

Trading activity is expected to be subdued as U.S. markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: 'Proud' BCCI applauds Siraj after pacer picks maiden Test fifer

As pacer Mohammad Siraj recorded his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI said that it could not be more proud of the achievement. Sirajs hard work paid off on the fourth day of t...

Emirates airline offers COVID-19 vaccines to staff

Emirates airline on Monday started offering employees vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease with priority given to front-line workers such as cabin crew and pilots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and another developed by China National Pha...

Making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya: Centre to SC

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it is making all efforts to extradite fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, accused in bank loan default case of over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines from United Kingdom...

Germany plans more tests, sequencing to deal with new coronavirus strains

Germanys health minister said new measures would be needed to slow the spread of new, more infectious variants of the coronavirus, including more health checks for cross-border commuters and intensified gene sequencing of virus samples.In f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021