Neuberg Diagnostics expands COVID-19 testing facilities

Leading diagnostics lab chain NeubergDiagnostics on Monday said it has received approval from theIndian Council of Medical Research to conduct COVID-19 testsin Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and in the DelhiNational Capital Region.

The laboratories would come up at Noida, Visakhapatnam,Salem and Kozhikode.

The facilities would have capacity to process close to7,000 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction testsamples every day, a press release here said.

Currently, Neuberg conducts RT-PCR tests at its labs inChennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune,Surat, Indore and Udaipur.

The company also said it would expand the setting up ofRT-PCR test counters in Lucknow and at Mangalore airports. Asimilar facility already exists at the Ahmedabad airport.

The tests would be available for all internationalarrivals as well as domestic travellers and a hard copy of thetest result would be provided within 6-8 hours to allpassengers undergoing COVID-19 test, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)