Lexus launches new variant of its flagship sedan LS at Rs 2.22 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 18:23 IST
Luxury car maker Lexus on Monday launched a new variant of its flagship sedan LS — LS 500h Nishijin — priced at Rs 2.22 crore (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company has also introduced updates to the LS 500h across its variant line-up, , Lexus India said in a statement. Operating convenience has been enhanced, including the ability to control the display screen and audio functions via smartphone, it added.

The updated LS 500h is available at a starting price of Rs 1.91 crore (ex-showroom Delhi), it added.

The new LS 500h Nishijin variant has interiors crafted with an expression of style and comfort featuring a unique collaboration involving traditional Japanese crafts, the company added.

Lexus India President P B Venugopal said the new Nishijin variant and improvements to the flagship model have been introduced following positive response of the LS 500h in India.

''These upgrades keep in line with the sophistication and craftsmanship of the Lexus LS 500h flagship luxury model,'' he added. These will deliver optimum performance with cutting-edge technologies, while keeping in mind the environmental benefits and the sought-after comfort of our guests, Venugopal said.

The LS 500h has a V6 3.5-litre direct injection engine with two self-charging electric motors to deliver 264 kilowatt horsepower.

