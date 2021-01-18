Left Menu
Development News Edition

PFC Rs 5K cr bonds issue over-subscribed, closed 11 days ahead of schedule

State-run Power Finance Corporations Rs 5,000 crore taxable non-convertible debentures NCDs issue was subscribed close to nine times on Monday and closed for subscription 11 days ahead of the schedule, according to the BSE data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 19:00 IST
PFC Rs 5K cr bonds issue over-subscribed, closed 11 days ahead of schedule

State-run Power Finance Corporation's Rs 5,000 crore taxable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issue was subscribed close to nine times on Monday and closed for subscription 11 days ahead of the schedule, according to the BSE data. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has planned to raise Rs 10,000 crore through bonds in two tranches.

The first tranche of Rs 5,000 crore, including Rs 4,500 crore green-shoe option, opened for subscription on Friday (January 15) and was scheduled to close on January 29. But the issue had to be closed on Monday, the second day of trading, due to over-subscription on BSE. According to the BSE data, subscribers applied for 4,47,76,348 bonds or NCDs of Rs 1,000 each against 50 lakh bonds on the offer (with 4.5 crore NCDs under green-shoe option) on the offer. Thus, the PFC received subscription worth Rs 4,477.63 crore against Rs 500 crore base issue size of NCDs on offer (with green-shoe option of Rs 4,500 crore). The overwhelming response to the bond issue is expected to encourage the firm to come out with the second bond issue of Rs 5,000 crore during the current financial year, a source said.

Earlier on Thursday last week, PFC Chairman R S Dhillon had told reporters that the issue would be allotted on first-come-first-serve basis and in case of over-subscription, the allotment would done proportionately.

Secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 1,000 are available for subscription in lots of 10 NCDs.

The issue was for four categories of investors – institutional, non-institutional, high net worth individuals and retail.

Dhillon had also said the company would bring more such bond issues going forward. About raising the entire Rs 10,000 crore during this fiscal itself, Dhillon had said it would be done based on response to the issue.

PFC had previously sold tax-free infrastructure bonds to retail investors. This is its maiden taxable issuance for individual buyers. The bonds were offered in four tenors -- 3 years, 5 years, 10 years and 15 years.

For institutional and non-institutional investors, the interest rate for bonds of 3, 5 and 15-year tenors has been kept at 4.65 per cent, 5.65 per cent and 6.78-6.95 per cent, respectively.

The 10-year bond for these investors will fetch 6.53-6.80 per cent interest.

The interest for high net worth individuals and retail individual investors would be 4.80 per cent, 5.80 per cent, and 6.97-7.15 per cent for bonds of 3, 5 and 15 years.

The 10-year bonds for this set of investors will fetch 6.78-7 per cent interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

'Brexit carnage": shellfish trucks protest in London over export chaos

More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union. Many...

Kerala will strongly intervene against move to privatise PSUs:CM

The Kerala governmentwill strongly intervene against the Centres decision toprivatise various public sector enterprises in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.Replying to the calling attention motion of CPIMMLA, S Sharm...

IRFC IPO subscribed 65 pc on first day of offer

The initial public offer of the Indian Railway Finance Corporation IRFC was subscribed 65 per cent on the first day of subscription on Monday. The offer received bids for 80,89,30,700 shares against 1,24,75,05,993 shares on offer, as per da...

Protests over hardship move to central Tunis after arrests

Dozens of protesters gathered in central Tunis on Monday chanting we came in the daytime after several nights of demonstrations in cities across the country that police say have led to about 1,000 arrests. The protests, involving clashes wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021